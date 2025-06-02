Washington High School Girls Stage Protest After Male Won State Title

Over the weekend, several biological male athletes won girls' high school state track and field championships. Most notably, AB Hernandez (California) captured two state titles (high jump and triple jump) and Veronica Garcia (Washington) won the 200-meter dash in their respective states. The latter, Garcia, was booed as the announcement was made listing the athlete as the girls' state champion.

One team that competed against Garcia was Tumwater High School, and several girls from that team donned "Keep Women's Sports Female" shirts during a trophy presentation.

But the girls from Tumwater weren't done. On Monday, a group from the school staged a protest where they all went outside their high school and held up a huge banner that read: "This is not a walk out – we are not going anywhere!" Multiple girls held additional signs, which read things like "Make women's sports female again" and "Protect female sports."

Despite being a biological male who won a girls' high school championship, Garcia remained defiant after "earning" the victory.

"I’ll be honest, I kind of expected it," Garcia said of spectators booing the first-place announcement, according to the Seattle Times. "But it maybe didn’t have their intended effect. It made me angry, but not angry as in, I wanted to give up, but angry as in, I’m going to push.

"I’m going to put this in the most PG-13 way, I’m just going to say it’s a damn shame they don’t have anything else better to do. I hope they get a life. But oh well. It just shows who they are as people."

Garcia is correct – the booing revealed who they are as people. They are people who are fed up with seeing male athletes steal victories away from female athletes in sports that are supposed to be for girls and women only. It's unfortunate that a teenager has to face that kind of protest, but it's the fault of those in charge who have misled young people into believing that sex is something that can be changed.

It cannot.