Trans Athlete Tells Critics To 'Get A Life' After Winning Second Straight State Title In Girls' Track

Veronica Garcia won a second straight state title, and the trans athlete had a message for the critics.

Verónica Garcia, a transgender high school athlete in Washington state, won a second consecutive girls' track and field state championship over the weekend. Garcia was greeted with boos during the medal ceremony, which then led the trans athlete to send a scathing message to critics who dare believe girls' sports should be exclusive to biological females.

Garcia won the girls' 2A 400-meter dash with a time of 55.70 in the girls' division, which was nearly a full second faster than the runner-up in the race, Lauren Matthew. Garcia, who attends East Valley High School, a year ago became Washington's first trans athlete to win a state title.

So, just to recap, a full year had passed between Garcia's first state title that made a mockery of young female athletes, and state and school officials did nothing.

A video of this weekend's medal ceremony shared by OutKick's Riley Gaines shows the crowd cheering on the athletes as they're announced and step onto the platform. Garcia, however, was met with boos after having their name called as the state champion.

Garcia later shared a message for all the critics, also known as the people who were sticking up for biological females in girls' sports.

"I’ll be honest, I kind of expect it," Garcia told the Seattle Times. "But it maybe didn’t have their intended effect. It made me angry, but not angry as in, I wanted to give up, but angry as in, I’m going to push.

I’m going to put this in the most PG-13 way, I’m just going to say it’s a damn shame they don’t have anything else better to do. I hope they get a life. But oh well. It just shows who they are as people."

Trans Athlete AB Hernandez Wins Two Girls' State Titles In California, Insane Medal Ceremony Ensues

As OutKick's Dan Zaksheske noted in a previous story about Garcia's state title, this entire situation is a failure on the part of the adults in the room who continue to make anti-science, nonsensical, and anti-female decisions. Garcia did not break any rules by competing because adults are either too scared, liberal, or both to make any rules to begin with.

Matthew, who proudly held up a sign about being the real girls' state champion after the race, had a fair and strong assessment of the situation.

"I shouldn’t have to push myself to the point of where I’m about to, like, die in order to win," Matthew told the Spokesman-Review.

"I know I’m gonna push myself to keep going, but I don’t want a man pushing me to have to go."