Washington Democrat Compares Transgender Athlete Bans To Racial Segregation

Democrats are extremely, extremely committed to being on the 20 side of an 80/20 argument.

As if there were any doubts, Washington Democratic state Representative Kristine Reeves ended them at the House Education Committee executive session on Thursday. Reeves spoke out in support of SB 5123, a bill that includes expanded protections for students, covering "gender expression" and "gender identity."

And in doing so, she demonstrated a spectacular run of incompetence, ignorance, and willful disregard for reality.

"I recall a time in our country’s history not that long ago … where people like my grandfather were told that they could not participate in sporting activities because he was Black man," she said.

"I can recall a time in our country's history, Madam Chair, where people like my grandfather and my great-great grandfather were not allowed to participate in processes and places in our society because of the color of their skin because people for years – for generations – had told our society that Black people were less than human, that Black people were animals, that Black people did not have the brain capacity to compete with White Americans."

Except, of course, that's not remotely comparable to what allowing male transgender athletes to compete against women means. Every sane person can quite obviously understand the difference, which is why 80 percent of the country supports prohibiting males from competing against females.

Democrats Going Down With The Trans Athlete Ship

Incredibly, Reeves wasn't done there.

She went on to claim, per Fox News, that scientific research proving that male trans athletes have physical advantages over females is comparable to eugenics. Reeves said that in the past, researchers "generated science to compel people to believe in the argument that my father, my grandfather, my grandmother, my great grandparents were less-than in our society."

"We are repeating history, Madam Speaker, in this debate and it is very, very scary to me that we are making a lot of the same arguments today about this subset of our population that my grandfather, my grandmother and my grandparents had to be subjected to for years, being told that they were less-than, that they didn't deserve the same rights as other people because of the color of their skin."

It's a clinic in reality denial.

Transgender athletes are not being considered "less then" or being told that they don't "deserve the same rights as other people because of the color of the skin."

Trans athletes, like Lia Thomas and the many other males in women's sports, are more than welcome to compete against their own biological sex. They are not females, therefore they should not be grouped with females in athletic competitions. Comparing this to the horrors of past racial discrimination is not only historically inaccurate, it's offensive.

As a sane Republican representative pointed out, there are immutable physical advantages trans athletes have over women. And protecting women, both in competitive fairness and risk of injury, is the obviously correct and morally right thing to do.

"This particular amendment is focused on athletic participation and one thing that doesn’t change is bone density, lung capacity, and the ability that a male has versus a female," counted Rep. Michael Keaton to Reeves. "There’s been too many stories already this year of females being hurt, or females working their entire life to accomplish a goal and to be able to be successful in something, dedicate their life to it, and then a male changes categories and takes it all away from them."

While Reeves said we are "evolving" to allow males to compete against females, Keaton quickly shot that nonsensical argument down.

"I don’t view it as evolving,actually, " he continued. "I don’t think it's a disingenuous argument from me or my side to say that our opinion of it is that we’re actually devolving from a time before Title IX, a time before women had rights in this country, a time before girls could actually go and compete in sports with other girls without having to risk being hurt or having scholastic or other opportunities robbed from them."

"We’re going backwards in history, not forwards."

That's correct; denying biology, science and reality is going backwards. We know how the human body works. And we know that pretending otherwise is unjustifiable and potentially dangerous. That's what Democrats are apparently committed to doing. All the way to another election loss.