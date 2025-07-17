Washington Commanders Adding Von Miller As Part Of A 2025 Super Bowl Push

Von Miller might be a missing Super Bowl piece for the Washington Commanders

Well, if we didn't know before, it's clear what the Washington Commanders are trying to do in 2025 following their addition of free agent edge rusher Von Miller on Wednesday night:

They're trying to get to a Super Bowl, folks.

How else to interpret this offseason for the team that made it to the NFC Championship game last season before losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles?

The Commanders ain't messin'.

They are, to borrow a phrase from rival Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, all-in. Except the Commanders are acting like they're actually serious.

Miller Additions Makes Commanders Better

The addition of Miller might help.

It does more than add the big name of the second overall pick from the 2011 draft. It gives the Commanders, who have added multiple big-name veterans this offseason, the Super Bowl 50 MVP and a player with both ability on the field and respect in the locker room.

In short, it potentially makes the Commanders a team better suited to compete against the experienced and talented Eagles in the NFC East.

Miller confirmed his commitment to the team, which is expected to come on a one-year deal, on his Instagram account.

Miller Confirms He's Joining Commanders

He posted a photoshopped picture of himself in a Commanders uniform, wearing No. 24.

"DC…What's good?" he wrote.

What's good, the Commanders hope, is Miller's health. Because it hasn't been great since about 2019, when he started 15 games for the Denver Broncos.

Miller missed all of 2020 and then was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 as part of, you guessed it, the Rams' push to win the Super Bowl.

That worked but Miller hasn't been consistently healthy. He's never played a 17-game season and hasn't started a game since 2022.

And the injuries, including ACL injuries, have seemingly caught up with him. In Buffalo, he didn't become the so-called closer of games when his team was ahead and needed to shut down a rally with a timely sacks.

The Bills cut Miller after he managed only six sacks and no starts the past two years.

Commanders Additions Send A Message

But the Commanders obviously see Miller, 36, as a pass rush specialist who won't necessarily be asked to start or play run downs.

The Commanders have been busy this offseason adding talent and Miller is the latest part of that.

The club traded for left tackle Laremy Tunsil and receiver Deebo Samuel. The team also signed veterans Javon Kinlaw, Jonathan Jones, Will Harris and Deitrich Wise.

All those additions come because the Commanders see themselves as a couple of players perhaps from getting to the Super Bowl.

Beyond the additions, the most significant part of that will definitely decide what the team does is whether quarterback Jayden Daniels takes a leap from his rookie performance of 2024.

Daniels was a revelation as a rookie, winning the rookie of the year award, while lifting the franchise from one lost amid a coach firing and management changes to the one on the cusp of the Super Bowl at the end of last season:

And one trying to take the next step this season.