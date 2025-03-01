Deebo Samuel Traded For Pennies To Washington Commanders, Ending Run With 49ers

The Washington Commanders traded for a playmaker to supercharge Jayden Daniels' offense.

On Saturday, Washington acquired San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel — sending just a fifth-round pick (2025) to SF.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke the news.

Taking on the Deebo Experiment for just a fifth-round pick sounded like a no-brainer.

In 2024, Deebo tallied 51 catches for 670 receiving yards and four total touchdowns.

As a No. 1 wideout on the team, Samuel fell short of expectations and was at the end of his tether by season's end — wanting new opportunities. Samuel, 29, demanded a trade from the 49ers.

At the NFL Combine this week, general manager John Lynch confirmed the team's willingness to move on, granting the former Pro Bowler a "fresh start," according to OutKick's Armando Salguero.

"We're on good terms with Deebo," Lynch said. "I think he's asked for a fresh start and I think we're going to honor that."

Strains between Samuel and the 49ers have been mounting since his 2022 contract extension, fueled by injuries and disputes over his offensive role.

Samuel pushed for a traditional wide receiver position but struggled to excel, increasing his vocal frustration in 2024. Deebo's costly drops hurt the Niners' offense throughout the year.

"Not struggling at all just not getting the ball!" Samuel tweeted in December, chiding Niners coach Kyle Shanahan and quarterback Brock Purdy.

Samuel showed his versatility with the 49ers in 2021, recording a career-high 1,405 receiving yards and adding 59 carries for a career-high 365 rushing yards.

In 2022, Samuel signed a three-year extension worth $71.55 million, with $58.1 million guaranteed. Samuel joins a Commanders receivers room featuring Terry McLaurin and Dyami Brown, which should take some pressure off him after a down year.

Meanwhile, the 49ers are also shopping wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Facing a roster loaded with high-profile free agents, San Francisco is shedding significant salary wherever possible.

