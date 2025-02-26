Deebo Samuel Asked To Be Traded From 49ers And He's Going To Get His Wish

INDIANAPOLIS – Deebo Samuel has curiously made a lot of noise and done some strange things since the San Francisco 49ers paid him a big contract in 2022 – the latest a request to be traded because he wants a fresh start.

Well, he's going to get that fresh start.

John Lynch: We'll Honor Trade Request

Niners general manager John Lynch said Wednesday the club will trade Samuel and his time with the club will be coming to an end after six seasons.

The two sides have been working on how to make this happen and the current NFL Scouting Combine is a perfect place for the receiver's representation to find teams interested in the player, while the 49ers do the same from their end.

"We're on good terms with Deebo," Lynch said. "I think he's asked for a fresh start and I think we're going to honor that."

And what follows next is Lynch launching a commercial on how awesome a player Samuel is despite the fact he no longer wants the receiver on the team.

"Don't like seeing a great player leave," Lynch said. "He is a great player. One of my favorite draft picks in my time. He makes plays. And he makes game-changing plays. Everything's good, but at some point, time happens. He asked for that. We don't always do it. But it probably makes sense, so we're at least allowing him to look, and we're having conversations so we'll see where that goes."

Samuel Hasn't Produced To Expectations

Some obvious questions:

Why?

Where to?

And how much?

Look, even a cursory glance at Samuel's production screams disappointment. He caught a career-high 77 passes for a career-high 1,405 yards with six touchdowns in 2021. The 49ers saw that production and paid Samuel the following offseason.

But Samuel has been unable to reach similar heights the last three seasons. Last season he averaged 44.7 receiving yards per game and caught only 51 passes which was his lowest in any season he's not been injured.

There have also been drops. Often in critical situations.

Samuel seemingly blames the issues on the team. The 49ers system. Something other than himself.

So it's time to go.

WR Draft Talent Is Merely ‘OK’

And it's a good time, to be sure. This draft is not stocked with a ton of great receiver prospects.

"I think it’s OK," Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said. "I think this draft is probably a little meatier in the middle than it is at the top in a lot of ways. I think the receiver position is probably reflective of that as well."

That helps Samuel and the 49ers if a club is looking for a receiver who should make some impact pretty quickly.

The Patriots, Ravens, Chiefs, Bills, and Steelers are among teams that could use wide receiver help. But most of those teams will struggle to fit Samuel's $15.8 million cap number under the cap.

The more likely event is a team trades for Samuel and perhaps extends him a couple of years through 2027 when he's still only 31 years old.

And what would that bring the 49ers in return?

This isn't going to be a first-day of the draft move for anyone. It might not be a second-day move either. But a fourth-rounder for Deebo Samuel?

That sounds like a plausible way to call the receiver's days in San Francisco over.