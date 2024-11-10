San Francisco 49ers Star Deebo Samuel Caught Beefing With Teammates

San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel reached a boiling point Sunday after going for his long snapper's neck. Desperate for a win to improve their 4-4 season start, tensions among the Niners players are rising.

Samuel, 28, lost his cool on his team's sideline after kicker Jake Moody missed his third field goal attempt (3-of-6) of the day against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Moody's three misses resulted in a tight game between San Francisco and Tampa Bay. His miss came with three minutes left in the fourth quarter, with the Niners holding a slim advantage at 20-17.

The Bucs answered Moody's miss with a game-tying field goal with 41 seconds left, 20-20.

Long snapper Taybor Pepper was on the receiving end of Samuel's bickering as players walked back to the sideline. Samuel upped the spat by reaching out to grab Pepper's neck. The wideout knocked his long snapper's helmet and made contact with Moody's helmet on the follow-through.

It was a terrible look for Samuel.

WATCH:

Samuel has long been a volatile character around opponents, but in this case, the Niners are dealing with friendly fire. Moody and Pepper redeemed themselves with a 44-yard walk-off field goal to win the game for the Niners. Moody was 13 of 14 in field goal attempts heading into Sunday. He is now 16 of 20 on the year.

With Niners wideout Brandon Aiyuk out for the year with injury, San Francisco's offense has been leaning on Deebo, and Samuel has responded with mixed results.

In this Week 10 matchup against the Bucs, Samuel contributed a paltry stat line, catching five passes for 62 yards.

Getting Christian McCaffrey back proved to be a godsend for San Francisco's offense. CMC accrued 107 yards in his season debut.

Surely, the Niners will need to answer for Deebo Samuel's sideline tirade.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com