Warriors Owner's Honest Email To Fan Puts Coach Steve Kerr On The Hot Seat

The once-unstoppable Warriors dynasty is teetering on the brink … which is a euphemism for Steve Kerr's Golden State squad being an absolute mess right now.

They are scraping by at a pathetic 13-14 after getting outright embarrassed by a tanking Portland Trail Blazers team on Sunday, wasting a 48-point explosion from Steph Curry in the process. Concerns grow louder behind the scenes over whether the Warriors' coaching staff is in control.

Fan's Fiery Email Sparks Tension Behind the Scenes In Golden State

One gutsy supporter, Justin Dutari, skipped the middleman and fired off a scorching email straight to billionaire owner Joe Lacob.

The fan ripped the lack of a legitimate second star on the roster, the baffling misuse of veteran stud Jimmy Butler, and a glaring hole at center.

To the fan's surprise, Lacob responded with a raw message.

"You can't be as frustrated as me. I am working on it," Lacob's response read. "It's complicated. Style of play. Coaches desires regarding players. League trends. Jimmy is not the problem."

Not the best outlook from a team owner.

The email is a smoking gun … Lacob, in a rare moment of honesty with the fan, explicitly cleared Butler for his diminished performances while pointing to veiled issues with the team's direction, which falls on Coach Kerr.

The issues with Golden State this season have been fundamentally tied to how Steve Kerr is running things.

With the Warriors sinking in Kerr's contract year, this leaked message doesn't exactly scream confidence.

Kerr, facing questions on Tuesday, downplayed the entire exchange between the owner and fan.

"Not a big deal," Kerr said, "Not concerned about anything like that."

He added, "We're all frustrated. Joe is frustrated. I'm frustrated. Steph and [Green], everybody's frustrated. This is kind of how the league works."

Kerr also took a swipe at the fan for leaking the exchange with Lacob, on Reddit. "I hate when people are going to post private emails," Kerr said. "Imagine if everyone's emails were just publicly posted, how tough that would be to live our lives."

Kerr then trotted out the loyalty line, defending his relationship with the owner.

"Joe supports me 100 percent. I support him. We have a great connection. We've had so much continuity here. Our stable environment in our organization is one of our strengths."

Kerr's defense rang hollow against the backdrop of the owner's complaint; plus, the team is under .500, which speaks louder than any defense.

The Warriors' rotations are a mess (Jonathan Kuminga inexplicably glued to the bench), and Butler's tools aren't clicking in Kerr's system.

Kerr is brushing it off publicly, touting a "great connection" with Lacob. Still, the owner felt compelled to vent to a random fan about coaching decisions complicating fixes, which is a good sign of trouble in paradise.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, Kerr has said he's comfortable waiting until season's end, so his goodwill might be wearing thin. Curry and GM Mike Dunleavy have both expressed a desire to have him back, but results matter.

If Kerr's leadership keeps clashing and wasting Curry's twilight on play-in scraps, that support will not remain 100 percent for long.

The dynasty's core is aging, the record is slipping, and this leaked email, with its awkward timing in a lame-duck year, hints that the coach's seat is warming up.

