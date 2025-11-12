Draymond Green Calls Out Warriors Teammates After Scoring Three Points For Second Straight Game

It took exactly 12 games into the regular season for Draymond Green to send a message to his Golden State Warriors teammates through the media.

After the Warriors' 126-102 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, their fifth loss in their last seven contests, Green questioned whether his teammates were committed to winning.

"I think everybody was committed to winning and doing that any way possible," Green said, referring to past Golden State teams. "Right now, it doesn't feel that way."

He wasn't done there. Green then went on to not-so-subtly point the finger at his teammates for putting personal agendas over the team's.

"I think everyone has a personal agenda in this league," Green explained, per ESPN. "But you have to make those personal agendas work within the team confines. If it doesn't work, you kind of got to get rid of your agenda or eventually the agenda is the cause of someone getting rid of you."

Frustration setting in amid an early-season skid is understandable, especially from a four-time NBA champion such as Green, but context is important here.

For starters, Green laying out the scenario in which the team would get rid of a player if they don't latch onto the team's agenda with 70 games left in the regular season is bold, to say the least.

On top of that, Green made these comments fresh off of a two-game stretch in which he scored a total of six points, had seven turnovers, and was a -7 in the +/- category. Green was a woeful -21 during his 22 minutes of action against the Thunder on Tuesday.

By no means is Green expected to score 20 points per game and suddenly return to being the lockdown defender he was earlier in his career, but calling out your teammates after you've put up back-to-back stinkers yourself doesn't feel like the most opportune time to do so.

The Warriors are 6-6 on the year and are now one game into a six-game road trip after their loss to the Thunder; and it's clear Green has circled the trip as a get-right or get-lost situation.