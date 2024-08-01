Vox Posts Shameful Article Arguing Men Have Right To Play Sports With Women In Olympics

The media outlet Vox published an article on Thursday lamenting that the 2024 Paris Olympics do not include a single transgender athlete competing outside the gender they were assigned at birth.

The author, Alex Abad-Santos, whose bio touts his coverage of "gay stuff," argues that trans athletes have the right to choose if they want to compete in men's or women's competitions. He references that trans athletes Nikki Hultz (a runner) and Hergie Bacyadan (boxer) have to compete in the women’s division because they were born women.

For reference, Abad-Santos did not interview any female competitors to gain their perspective on the prospects of competing against males.

The article takes a wilder twist after a few paragraphs, stating that "discrimination against trans Olympians has roots in Nazi German." Let us try to summarize.

Abad-Santos cites Michael Waters’ book " The Other Olympians: Fascism, Queerness, and the Making of Modern Sport s " that tells the story of track and field star Zdeněk Koubek. Koubek won two medals — a gold in the 800m and a bronze in the long jump — at the 1934 Women’s World Games for the country formerly known as Czechoslovakia. (The Women’s World Games was the precursor to women competing at the Olympics). The runner claims she was born "intersex" and changed her gender to male in 1935.

According to Vox, Koubek's' "transition" caused Nazi German officials, who hosted the 1936 Olympics, to respond with "gender surveillance and trans panic," which included sex testing. Abad-Santos believes the Nazis enabled "the transphobic attacks that athletes, cis and trans alike, face today."

"What was so interesting to me is that these [current] Olympic sex testing or eligibility policies have their historical roots in 1936. And those historical roots really, I think, are in this anxiety over women athletes," Waters told Vox for the interview.

"In the 1930s, there’s just a general fear of masculine women in sports and this idea of sports, especially a sport like track and field, as being both somehow dangerous to health, but also imperiling this really strict notion of femininity."

You can read the full article from Vox here. In sum, the piece states that the Nazis are the reason males cannot readily participate in women's sports in the Olympics.

To see a once credible outlet like Vox take a stance in favor of biological men competing against women and vice versa is troubling. Males, inherently, have immense biological and physical advantages over females. The fact we even need to establish that fact shows how far society has spiraled.

The inclusion of "trans women" in women's sports results in actual women having virtually no chance of achieving the goals they've spent their entire lives chasing.

As a practical matter, transgender athletes are dangerous. The idea that males and females should compete in a contact Olympic sport like boxing is repugnant.

There's also the graphic reality that trans athletes impede the comfort of other athletes in the locker room. Former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines detailed to Fox News last year how women sharing a locker room with Lia Thomas were frequently exposed to his male genitalia.

"We did not give our consent, they did not ask for our consent, but in that locker room, we turn around and there's a 6 '4" biological man dropping his pants and watching us undress, and we're exposed to male genitalia," Gaines said .

Imagine advocating for men and women to shower, change, and undress together. That's exactly what Vox advocated for with its "gotcha" article likening the "save women's sports" coalition to Nazis.

The author set his X account to private after publication. They always do.

The author does not have to bear the consequences of men infringing on female athletics. The female athletes do. Vox does not have to endure the permanent scars of transitioning, either. The transgender athletes do.

Vox ought to be ashamed, especially using Nazis references to shame those who want to protect women's sports.