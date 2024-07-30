MSNBC Lady Says JD Vance, Father of Three Biracial Kids, Only Wants White Babies in America

According to eccentric MSNBC correspondent Molly Jong-Fast, Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance shames women for not having children in a self-serving quest to increase the number of "white children" in America.

"Molly, the stats are there: More and more Americans choosing not to have kids. Which again emphasizes why JD Vance’s comments about childless Americans childless ladies could be so politically damaging," host Jonathan Lemire began.

"Well, so what’s interesting is this is this natalism that comes from an authoritarian playbook, right? That there needs to be more white children, right? That’s the idea that there’s, you know, this is about great replacement theory racism, right?" replied Jong-Fast on "Morning Joe" Tuesday.

Great replacement theory, huh?

The accusation that Vance only wants more white kids in the nation falls apart quickly when you consider one basic fact: Vance is the father of three biracial children with his Indian-American wife, Usha Vance.

Important context, no?

Was Jong-Fast unaware of the races of Vance's children at the time of her screech on MSNBC? Several X users asked her that question. Unfortunately, instead of answering, she responded by setting her account to private .

She doesn't want to talk about her error/lie.

What's more, Lemire is the White House bureau chief for Politico. To see him nod along and not correct Jong-Fast while in the hosting chair ought to undermine his credibility starting now.

"Childless cat ladies"

Vance's "childless cat ladies" remarks have certainly caused a distraction for the Trump campaign. Donald Trump tried to clean up his drama in an interview Monday with Fox News.

"He’s not against anything, but he loves family," Trump said of his running mate. "It’s very important to him."

Along with OutKick host Tomi Lahren, I posted over the weekend why such messaging is problematic in terms of growing support in a general election:

That said, MSNBC provided Vance a much-needed breather Tuesday with Jong-Fast's self-own.

OutKick asked MSNBC for comment on the segment, noting that the rest of Vance’s nuclear family is not white. We will update this story if we hear back.