High School Track Runner Who Hit Opponent's Head With Baton Charged With Assault And Battery

The Virginia high school track and field athlete who was seen smashing her opponent's head with a baton during a recent race has been charged with assault and battery.

Brookville High School's Kaelen Tucker was the second leg runner for the 4×200 meter relay at the VHSL Class 3 State Indoor Championships at Liberty University on March 7. As she attempted to cut to an inside lane during a battle for second place rounding turn four, Alaila Everett of I.C. Norcom High School wound up and smacked Tucker in the back of the head with the baton.

A video of the incident shows Tucker veering off the track, grabbing her head and falling to the ground in pain. She was later diagnosed with a concussion and possible skull fracture.

Tucker's mother, Tamarrow, told a local news station that no one from Norcom — not the opposing coaches or Everett — came over to apologize or explain themselves.

In an interview with WSET ABC 13 after the incident, Tucker and her family did not definitely state that they would seek charges against Everett, but now charges have officially been pressed with her facing one misdemeanor count assault and battery, according to Fox News.

After the clip of the incident went viral on social media, Everett attempted to play victim while saying that nobody had the full picture.

"After a couple times of hitting her, my baton got stuck behind her back like this, and it rolled up her back. I lost my balance when I pumped my arms again. She got hit," Everett told WAVY TV 10. "I know my intentions, and I would never hit someone on purpose."

Everett says she's become the victim of verbal attacks and even death threats.

"They are assuming my character, calling me ghetto and racial slurs, death threats… all of this off of a nine second video," Everett explained.

The I.C. Norcom High School team was ultimately disqualified from the race.