High School Runner Who Hit Opponent With Relay Baton Says She's Now Victim Of Racial Slurs, Death Threats

A high school track athlete who smacked an opposing runner in the head with a relay baton says she didn't do it on purpose.

Alaila Everett, a senior at Virginia's IC Norcom High School, says she's been the victim of verbal attacks and death threats following an incident where she struck an opponent in the head with her baton and injured her during the VHSL Class 3 State Indoor Championships at Liberty University on Friday.

During the 4×200 meter relay, Brookville High School's Kaelen Tucker was attempting to cut into the inside lane during a tight battle for second place as she was rounding turn four. That's when Everett appeared to wind up and strike Tucker in the back of the head with the baton.

Doctors are currently treating Tucker for a concussion and a possible skull fracture.

Video of the incident quickly went viral, but Everett said people on the Internet don't have the full picture.

"After a couple times of hitting her, my baton got stuck behind her back like this, and it rolled up her back. I lost my balance when I pumped my arms again. She got hit," Everett told WAVY TV 10. "I know my intentions and I would never hit someone on purpose."

Everett's mother, Zeketa Cost, also chimed in.

"I didn’t have to see a first video, second video or 10th video. I know 100 percent that she would never do that to nobody," Cost said.

Relay Runner, Coaches Did Not Apologize After Relay Race Attack

During an interview over the weekend, Tucker and her mother, Tamarrow, explained that no one from Norcom — not the opposing coaches or Everett — came over to apologize or to explain themselves following the incident.

"No apologies. No coaches. No athlete. No anything. Even if it was an accident, which I don't believe it was...nothing," Tamarrow said. "And it's been more than 24 hours now, so I guess that was the major thing. My child was hurt, and nobody came to check on her."

Everett said she later made efforts to get in contact with Tucker on social media but has been blocked. The Everetts also said they were served with court papers as the Tuckers are seeking a protective order.

"Everybody has feelings, so you’re physically hurt, but you’re not thinking of my mental," Everett said of Kaelen.

Since footage of the incident circulated on social media, Everett says she's become the victim of verbal attacks and even death threats.

"They are assuming my character, calling me ghetto and racial slurs, death threats… all of this off of a nine second video," Everett said.

The IC Norcom High School team was ultimately disqualified following Everett's actions. The Virginia High School League has since opened an investigation into the alleged assault.

"We don’t comment on individuals or disciplinary actions," Mike McCall, Director of Communications for VHSL, said in a statement.

"I can tell you that the actions taken by the meet director were appropriate and correct. We are still reviewing the situation, but that’s all I have for you right now. It’s a serious issue, especially when it involves the safety of athletes in competitions."