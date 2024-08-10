Viral Australian Olympic Breakdancer Calls Out Haters

An Australian Olympic breakdancer who went viral for all the wrong reasons is telling her critics to shove it.

Rachael ‘Raygun’ Gunn responded to online trolls after her breakdance routine made its way around social media for being absolutely ABSURD. The Australian 36-year-old professor, had been selected to represent the entire country for the inaugural year of the ‘dancing’ competition, and her performance was interesting to say the least.

At one point, Raygun thought it would be wise to do some sort of kangaroo hop dance as if she was doing her best impression of the kid from Big Daddy screaming "KANGAROO SONG!"

‘RAYGUN’ WENT VIRAL FOR HER BREAKDANCING ROUTINES

"Looking forward to the same level of scrutiny on what the b-boys wear tomorrow," Gunn wrote on her Instagram story after being absolutely ripped for wearing a green and yellow outfit.

Athletes were allowed to choose their own clothing choices, with many deciding to wear ‘hip’ street-dancing clothing. But not Raygun - she went for some sort of Squid Game meets a UPS driver wardrobe that, well, just made her performance that much more memorable.

Rachael didn't win any of her first round ‘battle rounds,’ and was swept 0-3, without any of the NINE JUDGES giving her a SINGLE point and losing each round 18-0. As you can imagine, social media let Raygun have it:

However, nearly 24 hours later, things have gone from everyone trashing Rachael to now some appreciating her for giving us a good ol' laugh - something that society DEFINITELY needs these days. On top of that, with Raygun going viral, she actually informed millions of people that breakdancing was even an Olympic sport.

So you know what? Well done, Rachael! Embrace the viral moment!