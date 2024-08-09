Olympic Breakdancing is WILD - For Better or Worse: WATCH

Social media has gone wild over the fact that breakdancing is an Olympic sport.

Whether it's being offended by the sheer audacity or just simply shocked that breakdancing is somehow a sport - and in the Olympics no less, the bottom line is that, just like eating Pringles, once you start watching these videos, you can't stop - for better or worse.

Let's be honest, there is ZERO way that breakdancing should be in the Olympics. This is the damn Olympics we're talking about. 1980 U.S. Men's hockey team, Muhammad Ali, Carl Lewis, Usain Bolt… and then THIS person who looks like he just got laid for the first time and then did some uppers before randomly doing kangaroo hops, ya know, just because.

THIS IS THE FIRST YEAR THAT ‘BREAKING’ HAS BEEN FEATURED IN THE OLYMPICS

The rules of the inaugural ‘Breaking’ Olympic competition ar something you'd see during the 80's in the Bronx. The dancers are separated into teams of two and compete in head-to-head competitions. Similar to a rap battle, each dancer ‘reacts’ to what the other dancer did in order to one-up each other. Each victory advances the athlete until the final round which takes place later today for the women and Saturday for the men. The men and women compete in separate groups. Each battle consists of 3 dances.

Hell, it was so important that NBC even had Snoop Dogg in attendance to officially launch the new competition, which out of all the Olympic sports seemed the most fitting for the star rapper.

Despite the funnier competitions, some of the highlights showed the dancers having some actual skill, and if it was in any other setting, it would definitely get the crowd all throwing their hands in the air and going "Ohh, snap!" Team USA women's breakdancer Logistx for example, crushed it during her routines:

Unfortunately, in the end, the US women didn't medal, with Japan taking the gold followed by Lithuania and China.

If we're going to start adding some random entertainment-inspired activities to the Olympics, how about we include air guitar? Without a doubt I would gold medal in that.