Vile Iranian Regime Publicly Executes Ex-Champion Wrestler

The Iranian regime executed wrestling champion Saleh Mohammadi on Thursday in the city of Qom.

The 19-year-old was killed alongside two other men, Mehdi Ghasemi and Saeed Davoudi, in what marked a major escalation tied to the anti-government protests that erupted in January 2026.

Mohammadi was a high-profile athlete, and in a country where wrestling is the national sport, his state-mandated killing sent a chilling message.

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The judiciary charged the three men with moharebeh, or waging war against God, accusing them of killing two police officers during the January 8 riots and of acting as agents for Israel and the United States.

Human rights activists said the legal proceedings were a sham.

According to reports, Mohammadi was denied access to his own lawyer, held in detention for weeks, and forced into a confession that became the primary evidence used to sentence him to death. The case was pushed through the court system with virtually no opportunity for a meaningful appeal.

The execution comes during a period of extreme instability for the Islamic Republic.

Under the rule of Mojtaba Khamenei, the regime has intensified its crackdown as war and domestic unrest put increasing pressure on Tehran.

In that climate, protesters have become easy scapegoats in the government’s effort to maintain control.

The death of a 19-year-old athlete who should have been competing on the world stage lays bare the reality of the Iranian government. It is not interested in justice or stability. It is interested in survival through fear and public violence.

The killing of Saleh Mohammadi stands as a grim reminder of how far the regime will go to silence its own people.

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