Vikings WR Jordan Addison Pleads No Contest After Falling Asleep Behind The Wheel, Driving 'Under Influence'

Jordan Addison nearly went to trial

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested in July 2024 on suspicion of driving under the influence and is now facing the consequences a year later.

According to reports Thursday, Addison pleaded no contest to reckless driving under the influence of alcohol and will serve 12 months of probation.

Additionally, he will pay a $390 fine and complete online courses. Addison reportedly considered going to trial but chose to plead no contest.

Entering his third season with Minnesota, Addison was arrested near Los Angeles International Airport in El Segundo after California Highway Patrol found him asleep in his car.

A breathalyzer test showed his blood alcohol level at .08%.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to a report of Addison’s white Rolls-Royce blocking several lanes near the airport.

The NFL may suspend Addison under its substance abuse policy, as he admitted to consuming alcohol at the time of the incident as part of his legal resolution this week.

Drafted by the Vikings in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of USC, Addison has made an impact in Minnesota behind No. 1 wideout Justin Jefferson, ranked among the league's top WR tandems.

Over his first two seasons, Addison has registered 108 catches for 1,467 yards and 11 touchdowns.

