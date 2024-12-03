Jordan Addison, Vikings WR Arrested Near LAX After Sleeping Behind Wheel, Pleads Not Guilty To DUI Charges

Minnesota Vikings wideout Jordan Addison is battling an off-the-field legal battle after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in July.

The second-year receiver was arrested near the LAX airport in El Segundo, Calif., after being found by California Highway Patrol sleeping in his car.

Addison pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor DUI charges on Tuesday, as relayed by ESPN. He is due back in court for a hearing on January 9, 2025.

California Highway Patrol officers were requested near Los Angeles International Airport after Addison's white Rolls-Royce was found by CHP blocking several lanes. Addison was found asleep behind the wheel.

READ: Vikings Wideout Jordan Addison Found Asleep Behind Wheel, Arrested Near LAX on Suspicion of DUI

After a strong first year when he amassed 911 receiving yards, Addison is following it up with a solid sophomore campaign. So far, Addison has caught 36 passes for 575 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Addison has the talent to make a name for himself in this league, but does he have the proper conduct?

In July 2023, Minnesota State Police cited Addison for reckless driving after he traveled 140 mph in a 55-mph zone in his Lamborghini Urus.

And to think this all could have been avoided by calling an Uber … thankfully no one was injured in either of Addison's incidents.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com