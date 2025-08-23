Minnesota Vikings Cheerleader Posts Video In Bathroom With Male Cheerleaders

The Minnesota Vikings have become the latest organization to demonstrate that "woke" is far from dead. And in fact, with the most progressive sports league in the country, the NFL, it's alive and well.

The Vikings made headlines recently due to the inclusion of two male cheerleaders on their roster, alongside their female cheerleaders. While defenders were quick to rush to their defense by saying that male cheerleaders have always existed, they were equally quick to go silent when it's pointed out that male cheerleaders have not taken the roles of women.

But that's exactly what the Vikings have done this season. And apparently some of the women on the team are just thrilled about it.

Vikings Cheerleader Posts Video In Bathroom With Male Cheerleaders

One of the female cheerleaders, Brianna Putney, posted a video to her TikTok account recently with her and another woman, Jenna Brensonn, sharing a bathroom with the two males, Blaize Shiek and Louie Conn.

Well, that's about as obvious an endorsement as you can have, right?

Naturally, the video was wildly popular with left-wing social media, because apparently women love men in their bathrooms now, as long as those men performatively copy traditionally female mannerisms.

OutKick reached out to the Minnesota Vikings to see if they approved of this video of having men and women apparently share a bathroom. At the time of publishing, they had not responded.

Again, the issue here isn't that there are males on the cheerleading team. That's always been the case. It's that they've performed roles on the cheerleading team that women generally do not perform. Like, for example, doing one-on-one lifts of female cheerleaders. Generally, men have, with exceptions, not performed as dancers alongside women.

The bigger question at hand is, who exactly asked for this?

The NFL and its teams have apparently decided and/or realized that their business cannot be stopped. There is no behavior, no political stance, no idea bad enough, or "woke" enough, to cost them business. And they're right. Sports betting has become the most prevalent addiction in America, overnight. People cannot and will not stop watching football because they're addicted to gambling on it. So the NFL can avoid the destructive boycotts that have hurt businesses like Bud Light or Target.

What are fans, annoyed by those involved deciding to rub the decision in their faces, going to do about it? Not watch the Vikings? Not watch the NFL? Of course not. They have to. So the organization and the NFL can effectively ignore complaints, hoping to grab an extra liberal viewer or two by demonstrating their political ideology.

So that's who asked for this: everyone did. By allowing the NFL to get away with its "social justice" messaging, its two national anthems, and its DEI policies. Because they simply won't stop watching.