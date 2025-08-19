Sen. Tommy Tuberville Rips Into NFL Over Vikings Male Cheerleaders, Says Movement Won't Happen In The South

The Minnesota Vikings have come under fire in recent weeks with the addition of two male cheerleaders to the squad. While the Vikings are not the first NFL team to employ male cheerleaders, many, including Sen. Tommy Tuberville, are not on board with the latest ‘next generation' cheerleader movement.

Sen. Tuberville joined OutKick's ‘Hot Mic w/ Hutton & Withrow,' and was asked to share his thoughts about the situation, to which he initially responded with a question of his own.

"I would like to ask the ownership of the NFL and the commissioner, what the hell are you doing?" Tuberville began.

"If you're going to be woke, and if you're going to try to take the men out of men's sports, which is what they're doing, they're trying to take gender and try and make it more about gender than about masculinity, then you're going to have a huge problem," Sen. Tuberville continued.

"You can see Minnesota doing it, they're one of the blue states, we've lost them, and they're more into socialism and it's about 150 genders. But at the end of the day, I hope to God it doesn't come South."

Sen. Tuberville doesn't believe the Vikings' addition of two male cheerleaders is about two individuals, but instead about pushing a narrative.

"This is not about just a couple of people being men cheerleaders, it's about pushing a narrative about wanting to put gender into sports and let everyone know that we're going to take the masculinity out of it a little bit, and that's not going to happen in the South," Sen. Tuberville said.

The Los Angeles Rams were the first organization to have male cheerleaders in 2018, and the Baltimore Ravens have also featured several men on their cheerleading squad.

Be sure to catch up on OutKick's ‘Hot Mic’ here. You can also listen to the show on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.