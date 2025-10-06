Video: Jerry Jones Gives Jets Fans Middle Finger Salute That Could Come With Repercussions

NFL has previously fined owners hundreds of thousands for unruly behavior from luxury suites

So, either Dallas Cowboys owner Jerrry Jones thinks some New York Jets fans are No. 1 or, a more plausible theory, he shot some of them the bird during Sunday's game at MetLife Stadium.

This is a serious question, the answer to which could determine the direction of the Cowboys for the rest of the season.

It might even determine the direction of the league as it tries to expand games to international markets such as New York City – where the league does not play.

So, let's go to the video …

Jerry Jones Middle Finger Pretty Clear

Well, this one is problematic. It comes from the Fort Worth Star Telegram, which covers the Cowboys on a daily basis. That indeed seems to be Jones.

And normally we'd be suspicious of such content, but there is evidence of Jones doing similar stuff earlier this year when he gave both his locker room and his fan base the figurative middle finger by trading Micah Parsons.

And then telling everyone the team had improved after the trade and did it to upgrade the run defense.

The Cowboys are 23rd in the NFL in run defense.

Anyway, we need more concrete evidence.

So, here you go:

Jones Middle Finger Funny, Not Funny

Yup, still Jerry shooting someone a bird.

He's still giving fans the one finger salute. And, maybe, you're finding it funny that a billionaire is at a football game his team is winning, and he feels the need to shoot fans (even annoying Jets fans) the middle finger.

But the NFL may not find it so amusing.

Because the league has a history of sanctioning such behavior.

NFL Has Fined Unruly Owners

In 2009, the league fined the late Bud Adams, who owned the Tennessee Titans, $250,000 for shooting a double finger salute from his perch in a suite during a game against the Bills.

The NFL also fined Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper $300,000 in January 2024 for a December 2023 incident in which he was caught on video throwing a drink from his suite toward fans during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A league spokesperson was not immediately available to say whether the NFL is investigating the Jones matter or not.

At any rate, it seems some of these very rich guys can get quite rowdy from their lofty perches.

And the NFL doesn't typically love that.