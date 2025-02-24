VIDEO: Cavaliers Fan Drains Incredible 10K Halfcourt Shot

NBA fans might be getting too good at half-court shots.

During Sunday’s Cleveland Cavaliers-Memphis Grizzlies showdown, a fan stepped up to take a crack at a half-court shot for a hefty payday. 

As the fourth quarter loomed, six contestants lined up for the thrilling contest, each eyeing a $10,000 prize.

Rocking a LeBron James jersey, the final contestant sank the shot, having oozed confidence in his warm-up, showing us early on that he was the Chosen One of the bunch.

Before letting it fly, the fan paid homage to King James with a classic chalk-toss — a nod to LeBron’s early days on the Cavs. 

At Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the crowd erupted as the ball sailed and swooshed through the nylon, pocketing the fan $10,000. And for the second time this month, a Cavs home game has featured a regular Joe nailing a half-court shot.

Ex-MLB star Alex Rodriguez enjoyed his own half-court miracle over the weekend after draining a trick shot, similarly for $10,000, though in A-Rod's case, the money went to a lucky Bucknell University student.

During All-Star Weekend, a fan also drained a half-court shot for $100,000 in a matchup against Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard.

Perhaps it's time for NBA event organizers to start challenging fans with a full-court shot. 

