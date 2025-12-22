VIDEO: Blazing Firework Plummeted Onto The Field Before Ravens, Patriots Kickoff

Not since Joe Flacco had Ravens fans seen these kinds of rockets fly.

Sunday night’s pregame ceremonies ahead of the Ravens-Patriots primetime clash at M&T Bank Stadium turned into a literal hot mess when a stray firework fell out of the sky and plummeted toward the field.

Fans in attendance might have confused the firework with a SkyNet rocket, and while the firework was intended for fun, the errant rocket nearly led to catastrophe as it reportedly almost hit a passerby on the field.

Footage shared by fan Brendan Little shows the projectile screaming into the end zone and narrowly missing a staffer.

While a Ravens spokesperson confirmed to the Baltimore Banner that no injuries were sustained, chalking the near-miss up to a mechanical malfunction, the footage tells a scarier story of a firework nearly striking a bystander.

This narrow escape felt like a bad omen.

The Ravens proceeded to implode on the field after losing quarterback Lamar Jackson to injury and blew an 11-point lead to lose, 28-24, against the Patriots.

Between the pyrotechnic scare and Jackson exiting early with a back injury, it just wasn't Baltimore's night.

This is not the first stadium scare for the league. In late 2024, a massive chunk of metal fell from the roof at AT&T Stadium during pregame.

READ: Massive Sheet Of Metal Falls From Roof Of AT&T Stadium Ahead OF MNF

The NFL preaches player safety, yet its stadiums are shedding debris and launching projectiles at fans.

Whether it is falling steel in Dallas or kamikaze explosives in Baltimore, billion-dollar venues are starting to feel like unreliable backyard setups.

Fans pay for the adrenaline of the game, not the terror.

