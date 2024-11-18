Massive Sheet Of Metal Falls From Roof Of AT&T Stadium Ahead OF MNF

Is the sky falling? Nope, that’s just the roof at AT&T Stadium.

The Dallas Cowboys are hosting the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football, and the franchise decided to open up the stadium’s roof for the first time in two years in honor of the Lone Star Showdown. At first, everything seemed to go along just fine.

However, much like the Cowboys season, things spiraled downward really quickly.

As the roof was opening, a giant piece of sheet metal fell from above onto the playing surface. And I don't mean something tiny, I'm talking about something the size of a log cabin dining room table. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Could you imagine getting hit by that thing, which looked heavy and was falling at a likely high speed? That’s a one-way ticket to an early grave right there. I guess it's a good thing they didn’t open it for the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight Friday.

The Cowboys decided to re-close the roof, and a franchise spokesperson said it will remain closed until further notice.

"We can confirm a piece of metal came loose and fell to the field (with some additional small debris) while the roof was in the process of opening. There were no injuries. It is being reviewed further, and a decision regarding the ability to re-open the roof safely will be made when possible," the spokesperson said .

Kickoff for the game is at 8:15 on ESPN. Let’s hope that the game goes along smoothly and that I don’t have to write about a massive sheet of metal falling on anyone.