VIDEO: Angel Reese Plays Peacemaker Between Teammate Rebecca Allen, Rickea Jackson

Angel Reese puts on her wings - stops fight between players.

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese stopped a big scuffle from breaking out between teammate Rebecca Allen and Los Angeles Sparks rookie Rickea Jackson.

Allen and Jackson were tangled up under the rim as Allen went for a ‘me-bound,’ which Jackson also lunged at, with Allen going over the top of Rickea, which pissed off the rookie.

Rickea tried going after Allen, looking unusually angry, until Reese stepped in and pushed Jackson off from reaching her Sky teammate. Reese did look startled at times and on the cusp of retaliating.

Jackson did not stop confronting Allen, but Reese acted as a peacemaker, ending that scuffle.

WATCH:

Reese is best known for her ability to play enforcer.

Last week against the Washington Mystics, Reese slapped an opponent in the face out of malice. She's also the original bully to WNBA star Caitlin Clark, which gave her the tough girl image.

Reese is usually dishing out the beef rather than putting out flames, but every now and then, she's letting cooler heads prevail.

