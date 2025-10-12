VIDEO: 49ers Lose Fred Warner To Gruesome Leg Injury

The injury bug will not leave the 49ers alone.

If bad injuries gross you out, do not watch this video of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Fred Warner getting his foot bent all out of whack.

In the middle of the first quarter of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Warner rushed up to help stop a run play.

Unfortunately, one of his teammates rolled on his ankle and completely mangled his foot, so badly that he had to be carted off the field.

Here’s the video. Again, I would not recommend watching this if bad injuries make you squirm.

Ugh. What a horrible thing to happen to one of the league’s best stars. In the most unsurprising news of the day, Warner is officially done for the game.

If ESPN wants to re-dedicate itself to producing quality sports content, they should make a "30 for 30" on just how often 49ers players get hurt. Seriously, it's shocking how often San Francisco stars get hurt.

Here’s a list of all the 49ers top players that have hurt themselves so far this season:

To an average team, that would be completely derailing. But somehow, the 49ers are 4-1 heading into Sunday’s matchup.

Still, it would be nice to have all those stars back. Winning would be easier with even just one of them.