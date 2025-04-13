Spurs Star Victor Wembenyama Provides Encouraging Update Regarding His Health

Injured San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama took another step forward on his road to recovery.

In February, doctors discovered a blood clot called deep vein thrombosis in Wembanyama's right shoulder. Due to the severity of the injury, Wembanyama missed the rest of the regular season.

However, things are trending upward for the young Frenchman, and he said as much on Sunday.

While he is not doing full-contact drills, he has increased the intensity of his recovery.

Addressing the media in San Antonio for the first time since being shut down, Wembanyama said he's able to do "hard work like hard lifting and also basketball work. It's all very controlled and light. Sometimes I feel like I would like to do more. It's a logical, medical direction, so I trust the process and trust the medical staff."

For Spurs fans hoping that Wembanyama can help them rise back to NBA prominence, this is good news. As long as he doesn’t suffer any setbacks, he should be back and ready to go for next season.

Despite missing almost half of the 2024-'25 NBA season, Wembanyama still put together an impressive stat line . In 46 games, he averaged 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, and 3.8 blocks per game.