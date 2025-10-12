Vanderbilt Is Currently Favored Over LSU, Proving 2025 Is An Alternate Reality

Every day I become more convinced we are living in a simulation.

We are living through some very interesting times these days.

There are protests in our streets of people trying to stop government agents from carrying out the law of the land to send violent criminals back to their home country, and a president who brokered a peace deal between two fundamentally opposed factions in the Middle East just got snubbed from winning the Nobel Peace Prize (emphasis on peace).

And that's nothing compared to what is happening in college football right now.

Take a look around the national landscape, and you are bound to find some form of insanity to confirm the notion that our current timeline is the strangest one.

Preseason national championship favorites like Penn State, Clemson, and Texas are fighting to stay above .500, and a team that just fired its head coach a few weeks ago is in contention for the Big Ten title.

But perhaps the craziest example of them all that 2025 is just an alternate reality at this point, is the fact that "little-engine-that-could" Vanderbilt is actually FAVORED over football factory LSU in their game next week in Nashville.

Do not adjust your computer screens, folks.

According to most of the reputable betting sites I have visited, Vandy is between a 1.5 to 2.5 point favorite over the Bayou Bengals.

It doesn't get much more "bizarro world" than the fact that a school like Vanderbilt, which has a stadium that is roughly a third the size of LSU and a budget that would make most Tigers fans piss themselves with laughter, is being picked by Vegas to win this game outright.

Obviously, these lines are subject to change, and the public may sway this one back in favor of LSU, but it is still jarring to see something like this as a fan of college football throughout the 2000s all the way into the early 2020s.

Growing up, Vandy was the doormat of the SEC.

The Commodores were someone you circled on your schedule as a free win as you predicted your team's win totals for the season.

Now, Nashville's finest have a chance to knock off another college football Goliath just one year after taking down SEC royals Alabama.

If you needed any proof that college football was the greatest sport on Earth, here's your millionth example.