NBA Coach Making a Romantic Play for Kristin Cavallari

Will Hardy will need to focus on a different kind of ‘cougar' as Los Angeles vet LeBron James returns for his first game of the season

PublishedUpdated

Utah Jazz coach Will Hardy "got game," but does he have a vasectomy?

Hardy, 37, reportedly went on a date with former NFL QB Jay Cutler's ex-wife, Kristin Cavallari, in Nashville, according to the New York Post. An unnamed source called it a "one date" fling, following Hardy's recent divorce and Cavallari's post-Cutler adventures.

Kristin Cavallari at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards held at The Grand Ole Opry House on September 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tammie Arroyo/Variety via Getty Images)

Hardy quietly split from his wife, Spencer, earlier this year after more than a decade together. The couple shares two children and has kept details of the separation private.

The 38-year-old podcaster and serial dater teased her date with Hardy without naming him on a recent podcast episode.

Cavallari is known not only for moving on from Cutler but also for a pattern of post-divorce flings that often involve athletes. Her lone detour was a brief, headline-grabbing moment with actor Glen Powell, claiming she once "dry-humped" Powell … stay classy.

Her hints about the date came during an October episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast. "I literally said to the universe, ‘I’m ready to go on a date,’" she said.

SALT LAKE CITY , UT - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Will Hardy of the Utah Jazz reacts during the second half of their game against the Denver Nuggets at the Delta Center on November 27, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Cavallari added that her agent set her up with the "mystery" sports figure.

"The next day, I got a phone call from my agent who set me up with a coach, which is also funny because [Millionaire Matchmaker star] Patti Stanger came on my podcast and said, ‘You should go out with coaches.’"

Cavallari has also joked that her next man should have a vasectomy, one of the conditions she’s shared for anyone looking to take her out. Her dating life has long been public fodder, thanks to her open-book approach to relationships and sex in her late 30s. 

READ: Kristin Cavallari Gets Very Honest About Her Relationship With Morgan Wallen

She was married from 2013 to 2020 to former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler and later claimed she never received a penny from the split. Cavallari was also briefly linked to country star Morgan Wallen in 2023 after a short-lived connection that sparked Nashville gossip. Other rumored names have included comedian Jeff Dye, Montana Boyz's Mark Estes and country artist Chase Rice.

The Jazz are 85-161 under Hardy through three seasons, sitting at 5-8 to start the year.

Hardy will need to focus on a different kind of ‘cougar' Tuesday night, as Los Angeles veteran LeBron James returns for his first game of the season against Utah at Crypto.com Arena.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela