NBA Coach Making a Romantic Play for Kristin Cavallari

Will Hardy will need to focus on a different kind of ‘cougar' as Los Angeles vet LeBron James returns for his first game of the season

Utah Jazz coach Will Hardy "got game," but does he have a vasectomy?

Hardy, 37, reportedly went on a date with former NFL QB Jay Cutler's ex-wife, Kristin Cavallari, in Nashville, according to the New York Post. An unnamed source called it a "one date" fling, following Hardy's recent divorce and Cavallari's post-Cutler adventures.

Hardy quietly split from his wife, Spencer, earlier this year after more than a decade together. The couple shares two children and has kept details of the separation private.

The 38-year-old podcaster and serial dater teased her date with Hardy without naming him on a recent podcast episode.

Cavallari is known not only for moving on from Cutler but also for a pattern of post-divorce flings that often involve athletes. Her lone detour was a brief, headline-grabbing moment with actor Glen Powell, claiming she once "dry-humped" Powell … stay classy.

Her hints about the date came during an October episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast. "I literally said to the universe, ‘I’m ready to go on a date,’" she said.

Cavallari added that her agent set her up with the "mystery" sports figure.

"The next day, I got a phone call from my agent who set me up with a coach, which is also funny because [Millionaire Matchmaker star] Patti Stanger came on my podcast and said, ‘You should go out with coaches.’"

Cavallari has also joked that her next man should have a vasectomy, one of the conditions she’s shared for anyone looking to take her out. Her dating life has long been public fodder, thanks to her open-book approach to relationships and sex in her late 30s.

READ: Kristin Cavallari Gets Very Honest About Her Relationship With Morgan Wallen

She was married from 2013 to 2020 to former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler and later claimed she never received a penny from the split. Cavallari was also briefly linked to country star Morgan Wallen in 2023 after a short-lived connection that sparked Nashville gossip. Other rumored names have included comedian Jeff Dye, Montana Boyz's Mark Estes and country artist Chase Rice.

The Jazz are 85-161 under Hardy through three seasons, sitting at 5-8 to start the year.

Hardy will need to focus on a different kind of ‘cougar' Tuesday night, as Los Angeles veteran LeBron James returns for his first game of the season against Utah at Crypto.com Arena.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela