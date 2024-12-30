Kristin Cavallari Gets Very Honest About Her Relationship With Morgan Wallen

Kristin Cavallari has fond memories of her time with Morgan Wallen.

Wallen has become the biggest country music fan on the planet, and had a monster 2024. Despite having a legal issue that is now behind him, the "Neon Eyes" singer took things to a new level as he sold out stadiums across America.

The man is on an incredible run.

Kristin Cavallari talks about being with Morgan Wallen

Prior to his insane 2024 run, he apparently spent some time with Kristin Cavallari, and she was a fan of their……intimate interactions.

"I love Morgan. I haven’t talked to him in probably a year, but I have nothing but good things to say about him…I was like, I kinda just want a f*ck buddy in Nashville…He’s a great f*ck buddy…He was good in bed," Cavallari said on the "Dumb Blonde" podcast.

You can watch her full comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This is kind of every man's dream, right? A famous woman goes on a podcast and tells the world you're an intimate star and then sings your praises to the world. I'm no expert, but I'm fairly certain that's a good thing.

It's a lot better than the opposite option of having a woman go on a podcast and flame you in front of the world.

Props to Wallen for continuing to win at a high level seemingly in all facets of life. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.