USMNT Official Account Cuts Out Christian Pulisic Trump Dance Celebration

There were two key takeaways from the U.S. Men's National Team 4-2 win over Jamaica on Monday night. One was that new head coach Mauricio Pochettino seems to be already making a difference. And the other was that Christian Pulisic shows that sports figures are increasingly not scared to do the now-famous Donald Trump dance.

Pulisic scored in the first half, ran towards the corner, and immediately did the Trump dance, just like a number of NFL stars did over the weekend.

Highlights of Pulisic's celebration immediately went all over the internet. Except, hilariously, for the official X account of the team he plays for. The full version of the highlight panned to Pulisic and his teammates after the goal.

Here's what the official USMNT account posted though:

Notice anything different? Oh yeah, the video cuts out right before Pulisic starts celebrating.

USMNT Proves Cowardly With Christian Pulisic Celebration

OutKick reached out to the U.S. Men's National Team organization for comment on whether the video cut off was intentional, but did not receive a response.

Given the circumstances though, the celebration, and the fact that the video clearly came from the same television broadcast everyone else used, it seems like the most likely explanation.

Soccer fans in the U.S. overwhelmingly lean left, and the USMNT and U.S. Soccer as an organization have openly embraced several left-wing causes. Pulisic's celebration then, would be seen as offensive and upsetting to the many progressives who can't handle any acknowledgment that other perspectives and views are acceptable.

Pulisic said after the game that he just "thought it was funny," which of course, it was. And that's the point. Had he celebrated with something that implied support for Joe Biden or another Democratic politician, there's little doubt that the USMNT account would have left it in. But having fun with a lighthearted reference to Trump and the broader movement within sports is a bridge too far.

And they wonder why soccer hasn't grown as much in the U.S. as they'd like.