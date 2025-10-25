USF's Byrum Brown Just Made A Couple Million Dollars From This Run

"With the first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft..."

It's amazing how one single feat of athleticism can change the trajectory of a football player for the rest of his life.

It happened with current NFL quarterback Zach Wilson, who's 65-yard throw on the run at his pro day turned every scout in attendance into drooling idiots.

Things haven't worked out for Wilson or any team he's played for since then, but that single throw may have gifted the former BYU gunslinger an extra several million dollars on his rookie contract.

We may have seen a similar play happen in real time earlier between the USF Bulls and the Memphis Tigers.

This one has Group of 5 playoff implications attached to it, but USF quarterback Byrum Brown may have just added some NFL Draft ramifications to the equation with this positively electric 44-yard scamper.

Wowzers in my trousers! I rarely think about my NFL team on a Saturday, but can this guy suit up for my Dolphins tomorrow?

I witnessed how freakish of an athlete Brown was firsthand when he came into The Swamp and beat my Gators earlier this season, but this is a different level of playmaking altogether.

After everyone was done picking their jaws up off the floor, they took to the comments section to give our guy, Brown, his flowers.

You'll get no argument from me that this was indeed, awesome, but I want to issue a word of caution to anyone getting too excited about Brown's pro prospects.

I watched a young Anthony Richardson do this against USF, ironically enough, back in 2021.

A legend was born that day, and after an up and down career in college, Richardson was drafted fourth overall.

And much like Zach Wilson, he has been largely disappointing in the NFL.

I don't want to rain on anyone's parade, but I also want to offer a cautionary tale to anyone stamping Byrum Brown to the top of their mock draft board.

In the meantime, I will continue to enjoy watching Brown and USF rip through the G5 on their warpath to the College Football Playoff.