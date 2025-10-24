USA Today Writer Attacks 'Rocky Top,' Claims It Makes People Violent Against Law Enforcement

One of the most iconic traditions in football is under attack from a left-wing lunatic.

There’s a USA Today writer (this tracks) named Kirk Wolff who thinks the Tennessee Volunteers football team is supporting violence against law enforcement officers. How are they doing this, you might ask?

By singing "Rocky Top," the unofficial fight song for the Vols.

Before examining what he said, let’s get a glimpse at who Wolff is. Earlier this month, he burned an American flag because he said he hates Trump.

Now you know why USA Today published his work.

Wolff claims that the second verse of the song motivates people to want to kill cops. He cites the rise in attacks on ICE officers and other law enforcement as proof that it’s turning Vols fans into cop-killing crazies.

The second verse reads:

"Once two strangers climbed ol' Rocky Top

Lookin' for a moonshine still

Strangers ain't come down from Rocky Top

Reckon they never will"

The "strangers" are widely believed to be ATF agents looking to bust a moonshine operation during prohibition, and the lyrics suggest they met their demise in doing so . That leads to the main point of his article:

"Retaining ‘Rocky Top,’ which openly celebrates violent resistance to the point of killing federal officers over trivial matters such as taxes, only serves to further justify the actions of those resisting federal officers who are detaining U.S. citizens, deporting lawful residents, and occupying cities within the United States, all much greater deprivations of rights than ‘revenuers’ seeking tax payments as described in the song," Wolff wrote .

By the way, is he throwing shade at ICE? Sure seems like it; he accuses them of detaining U.S. citizens after all (which isn’t true).

Regardless of his intent in supporting or mocking ICE, equating "Rocky Top" as a cause of the violence is beyond ridiculous. The attacks on those agents aren’t happening in Knoxville, they’re happening in major cities where they don’t even know what "Rocky Top" means or what the bluegrass genre is.

(They’re attacking those officers because they hate justice, but I digress).

And do we hear stories of Volunteers fans attacking cops left and right? Of course not, because these fans don’t take the lyrics literally. Sure, they sometimes do a bunch of other crazy stuff, but that’s not the point.

Why does the news site hate college football so much?

If Wolff is so concerned about songs that might encourage people to act violently, all he needs to do is look at the rap genre, and he’ll have plenty of material to write about. Instead, he took issue with Tennessee’s unofficial fight song - which he apparently liked a lot just a few years ago.

I would say this hypocrisy from Wolff is unbecoming of a writer. But because he’s sick with TDS, it’s not entirely unexpected.