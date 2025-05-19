USA Today Columnist Calls For NFL To 'Double-Down' Its DEI Efforts In Defiance Of Trump

One of the main things that President Donald Trump has tried to eliminate since re-taking office is the practice of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). On the surface, DEI seems great; more diverse opinions, skill sets and backgrounds within companies or the government.

Except, that's not the way it plays out. DEI ultimately leads to companies simply looking at candidates based on their immutable characteristics, such as their race or gender. It has become legalized discrimination. Because of that, the NFL appears to have slightly rolled back some of its efforts on DEI.

And USA Today columnist Jarrett Bell is very mad about that. Bell penned a column on Monday titled, "Is NFL caving to anti-DEI movement? The optics don't look good."

In the column, Bell calls for the NFL to not only defy Trump and continue DEI efforts, but he wants the NFL to actually do MORE discriminating.

"President Donald Trump's administration has waged an all-out war on DEI. More than 30 states have passed or introduced legislation that eliminates or restricts DEI initiatives," Bell wrote. "So many companies in corporate America have buckled and rolled back DEI commitments. Now is the perfect time for the socially-conscious NFL to keep its accelerator program front and center (even with tweaks) as a clear statement that doubles down on its DEI pledge."

According to Bell, discrimination in the workforce is good – as long as the people suffering from the discrimination are white men. That's progress, you see. But, more importantly, Bell wants the NFL to stand up to Donald Trump. You'll be surprised to learn that Bell is not a fan of the President of the United States.

"Still, in this political climate, it’s hardly a stretch to think that the NFL, which typically strategizes and messages in textbook fashion, isn’t putting up its guard to lessen the risk that it could become a huge target for Trump’s anti-DEI message."

Bell spoke to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who admitted that Trump's push to end the legalized discrimination known as DEI played a role in the NFL's decision to pause its coaching accelerator program.

"I don’t want to…I think it just makes us all aware," Jones told USA TODAY Sports. "The emphasis the president puts on it just makes us all aware and thinking about it."

If you thought Bell was mad before, he was furious after hearing that comment from Jones.

"Uh oh. Taking a lead from the bully president. Now that would be a shift. And rather sickening," Bell wrote of Jones' comments. "No, regardless of his political power, the NFL would squander so much credibility in taking DEI cues – like Major League Baseball − from Trump."

It would be "rather sickening" to adhere to the President of the United States and the laws of the nation that he governs? Well, that's quite the take! Of course, Bell views Trump as a "bully", which is interesting given that it's the radical left that is hellbent on policing language and dividing the nation based on skin color.

Look, the solution for all companies is simple: hire the best candidates for a role and don't pay attention to skin color, gender, religion, sexual identity or any other nonsense. The NFL is trying to do that, and a USA Today columnist is mad about it. Who's the one committing the "sickening" act here, Mr. Bell?