NFL Puts Brakes On DEI Accelerator Program After Obvious Failings

The NFL's Accelerator Program, a DEI exercise that gave minorities and women more exposure to the league's owners than their white male counterparts, was a failure. The league is reluctantly admitting that now.

The acknowledgment came implicitly Tuesday amid the news that the 2025 version of the Accelerator Program is being canceled.

So the May session, originally scheduled for next week for minority and women coaches, and the December session for minority and women front office executives will not take place.

NFL To ‘Reimagine’ Accelerator Program

The NFL instead says it is pausing the program to give league executives time to "reimagine" the Accelerator Program.

"Every offseason, we take a step back to reflect on the positives and areas for improvement of our programs and assess ways to make them more impactful," NFL executive vice president and chief administrative officer Dasha Smith said in a statement. "This year, we assessed and identified additional opportunities with the Accelerator— including combining the Coaching and Front Office programs to ensure the Accelerator continues to be as impactful as possible.

"We have decided to hold the next iteration of the Accelerator in May 2026. This will allow us to reimagine the program, reflecting on the feedback and engaging with stakeholders so we can ensure a successful program in the future. We’re steadfast in our commitment to strengthen our talent pipeline and create an environment that reflects the diversity of our fan base. The NFL strives to be a unifying force, and we are confident the next evolution of our efforts will take us one step closer to that goal."

Accelerator Is Inclusion By Exclusion

Translation: The Accelerator Program, as the NFL put into practice six times starting in 2022, did not accomplish enough to continue in its current format.

The program put NFL owners face to face with future minority and female candidates for coaching and front office vacancies. No such program existed for white male coaching and front office candidates, a fact that left some of them sounding disappointed they were not included.

And no other media company is likely to admit this and the NFL definitely won't, but the truth is the league was trying to improve diversity within the ranks of head coaches and general managers by running an exclusionary program that prevented white guys from participating.

So, inclusion via exclusion.

That apparently is not the reason the program has been temporarily halted. Its failure is tied to the fact that it didn't exactly accomplish its intended purpose of getting more minorities and women hired.

Glenn Only Remaining Hire From Program

Only two candidates – one general manager and one head coach – were hired by a club owner after participating in the Accelerator Program.

Ran Carthon was hired by the Tennessee Titans to be their general manager and Aaron Glenn was hired by the New York Jets to be their head coach.

But here's the thing: Carthon met Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk at the December 2022 Accelerator Program, was hired in January of 2023 and then was fired by Strunk in January of 2025.

So much for testimonial results.

Glenn, meanwhile, participated in the May 2022 Accelerator Program. Did that get him hired by the Jets in January of 2025?

Or was it because the Lions have been a dominant team with a 36-10 record the last three seasons and Glenn, the team's defensive coordinator, was a significant reason for that fine run?

In other words, did Glenn get hired by the Jets because he did great work or was it because of the Accelerator Program?

Goodell Continues To Embrace DEI

It should be said the NFL's public stance is to continue advocating on behalf of diversity (minority) hiring over the hiring of white men.

"We got into diversity efforts because we felt it was the right thing for the National Football League," Commissioner Roger Goodell said at his annual Super Bowl news conference. "And we're going to continue those efforts because we've not only convinced ourselves, I think we've proven ourselves that it does make the NFL better. So, we're not in this because it's a trend to get in or a trend to get out of.

"Our efforts are fundamental in trying to attract the best possible talent into the National Football League, both on and off the field, as I said previously. And we see that. We see how it's benefited the National Football League. And so, I think we'll continue those efforts. I think it's also clearly a reflection of our fan base and our communities and our players."

All that being said, the Accelerator Program's pause is a loss for DEI advocates. Even as Goodell has spoken as if he's tightening the league's embrace of DEI, the deed here speaks volumes.