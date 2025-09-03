USA Cycling Restricts Women’s Category To Females Only After USOPC Pressure

USA Cycling has updated its policy to define 'female' based on biology and ban males from women’s events

USA Cycling has updated its policy to restrict the women’s category to biological females only — a major shift that comes after pressure from the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) to comply with federal law.

The new policy, effective Sept. 15, defines female as "a person belonging, at conception, to the sex that produces the large reproductive cell." It applies to all USA Cycling–sanctioned competitive events and explicitly excludes anyone not identified female at birth from participating in the women’s category.

"The determination of whether an individual is Female may be established through the individual’s original birth certificate or other reliable facts," the policy states. "Only USA Cycling shall have the right to contest the individual’s Women’s Category status."

Notice it says original birth certificate. Currently, most U.S. states allow citizens to change the gender on their birth certificate, but according to the USA Cycling policy, males who switch their marker to female won't be able to use it as a loophole to compete with women.

Any athlete, regardless of sex, may still compete in the Men’s/Open category.

The move was not necessarily USA Cycling’s idea. According to the new policy language, the USOPC warned that "failure of an NGB [National Governing Body] to do so may result in sanctions," including the potential loss of governing body status.

As OutKick's Dan Zaksheske previously reported, the USOPC began enforcing compliance with President Donald Trump’s executive order — which bans males from participating in female sports categories — earlier this summer. In July, the committee quietly amended its Athlete Safety Policy, aligning with Executive Order 14201 and the Ted Stevens Olympic & Amateur Sports Act.

"As a federally chartered organization, we have an obligation to comply with federal expectations," the USOPC said in a statement.

USA Cycling Has Faced Years Of Backlash Over Transgender Policy

USA Cycling has faced growing scrutiny in recent years for allowing trans-identifying male athletes to compete in women’s events.

In July 2024, three men led their respective teams to first, second and third place finishes during the women’s relay race at the Marymoor Grand Prix in Washington. One of the cyclists, Jordan Lothrop, had competed in the men’s division as recently as 2023.

Just months later, male cyclist Kate "KJ" Phillips won first place at the 2025 Masters Road National Championship. Phillips’ participation was not publicly disclosed beforehand, leading several female competitors to protest. Second-place finisher Julie Peterson refused to stand on the podium.

Perhaps the most well-known example, though, is Austin Killips, a male athlete who has taken dozens of women's podium spots across both USA Cycling and International Cycling Union (UCI)-sanctioned events, including a $35,000 win at the 2023 Tour of the Gila.

The controversy surrounding Killips helped spur the UCI to update its transgender eligibility policy in July 2023, banning athletes who have undergone male puberty from women’s events.

USA Cycling was one of several NGBs hesitant to adopt restrictions on trans-identifying males, despite increasing public pressure. That hesitancy has clearly ended now that the USOPC is threatening sanctions. Earlier this summer, the committee required all NGBs to enforce a fair and safe competition environment for women, consistent with Trump’s executive order.

As more sports adopt similar eligibility policies — including USA Fencing, World Athletics and World Boxing — it’s clear that the tide is turning toward biological reality.

For women in cycling, it’s a long overdue victory.