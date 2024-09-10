US Soccer Officially Hires Mauricio Pochettino As Head Coach

It's finally happened: the United States Soccer organization has officially hired a world-class manager to head the US Men's National Team. Mauricio Pochettino, 52, was announced on Tuesday as the next leader of the USMNT, completing a lengthy process after rumors suggested he'd accepted the job.

Pochettino released a short video on X expressing his excitement to join the US team, with his first game as manager coming in Austin, Texas in October.

US Soccer Sporting Director Matt Crocker issued a statement announcing the hire and expressing confidence in Pochettino to lead the program forward.

"Mauricio is a serial winner with a deep passion for player development and a proven ability to build cohesive and competitive teams," said Crocker. "His track record speaks for itself, and I am confident that he is the right choice to harness the immense potential within our talented squad. We are thrilled to have Mauricio on board as we embark on this exciting journey to achieve success on the global stage."

That confidence is well deserved, given Pochettino's track record and the talent on the USMNT roster.

Mauricio Pochettino Brings Experience, Success To USMNT

Perhaps the biggest challenge facing Crocker and the rest of US Soccer was not confusing experience with success. With Pochettino, they get both.

As US Soccer CEO JT Batson explained, the "relentless drive for excellence" is what sets him apart.

"Hiring Mauricio is a step forward in our mission to compete at the highest level and make a lasting mark on the global soccer landscape," said Batson. "His deep knowledge of the game, his commitment to developing talent, and his relentless drive for excellence are exactly what we need as we prepare for the 2026 World Cup. Mauricio understands the unique potential of this team and this country, and he shares our belief that U.S. Soccer is on the cusp of something truly special."

As head coach of Tottenham, Paris Saint Germain and Chelsea, among other teams, Pochettino's had success at the very highest levels of European soccer. He's won the Ligue 1 title with PSG, lead Tottenham to their highest points finish in the top level of English soccer, and even took them to a Champions League final. Though the ensuing season didn't unfold as expected, it was a spectacular accomplishment for a team without the resources of big-spending clubs.

Quite simply, the US has never had a manager with this type of track record running the program. Pochettino also issued a statement on his choice to leave club management and move to US Soccer.

"The decision to join U.S. Soccer wasn’t just about football for me; it’s about the journey that this team and this country are on," Pochettino said. "The energy, the passion, and the hunger to achieve something truly historic here — those are the things that inspired me. The opportunity to lead the U.S. Men’s National Team, in front of fans who are just as passionate as the players, is something I couldn’t pass up. I see a group of players full of talent and potential, and together, we’re going to build something special that the whole nation can be proud of."

Now comes the hard part: building a better, higher-level program.

There's only so much international soccer managers can do; they have little practice time, relatively, with their player pool. They can't control playing time at an individual's current club, nor can they influence transfers or loans. They also can't completely reshape an entire country's youth program, something that critics have long said was necessary in the US.

But, they can help change the culture, bring in better tactics, figure out the best roster for each match, the best formations, and adjust to other teams. Pochettino certainly has experience in those aspects of management, at a level that's never been seen in the domestic game.

Will it matter? We won't have long to find out. The 2026 World Cup is shockingly close, and the US plays Mexico just three days after Pochettino's debut. At the very least, there's positive momentum around the USMNT now. And that isn't something we've been able to say much in recent years.