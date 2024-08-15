USMNT Set To Pull Off The Unthinkable And Make An Exciting Hire In Mauricio Pochettino: Social Media Reacts

This is not a drill, Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly agreed to become the next manager of the U.S. men's national team and lead the American squad into the 2026 World Cup.

For the USMNT to go from Gregg Berhalter, who took over as manager in 2018 after mediocre stints in the Swedish League and MLS, to Pochettino, who has years of experience managing Premier League clubs, took Tottenham to the Champions League final in 2019, and won a league title with Paris Saint-Germain, is nothing short of stunning.

The USMNT just traded in a 1997 Isuzu Rodeo without an engine for a Ferrari.

The most shocking aspect of all of this is the U.S. Soccer Federation showing that it actually does have, at least one, bold voice in the room. Many, if not most, expect those doing the hiring of the next USMNT manager would play it safe and keep things in the MLS or the ‘inner family’ which would result in the hiring of a guy that maybe seven people outside of North America would recognize.

Instead, the newest manager of the USMNT was managing a little old club by the name of Chelsea just three months ago.

Pochettino has zero experience managing on the international level, but that shouldn't matter in this situation. The U.S. men's national team now has an exciting, globally recognized man leading the squad that brings excitement and experience on the game's biggest of stages.

By no means does this mean that the USMNT will have tremendous success in the upcoming World Cup, but the buzz surrounding the team will be at an all-time high, and folks on social media are thrilled.

