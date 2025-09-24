U.S. Ryder Team Gets Ripped To Shreds Over Questionable Outfit Choice For Gala Dinner Second Year In A Row

White shoes and no tie was certainly a choice by the U.S. Ryder Cup team

The U.S. Ryder Cup team has officially made it a habit of making some rather questionable wardrobe choices, and not just inside the ropes, but outside of them as well.

Members of Team USA and Team Europe came together for the 2025 Ryder Cup gala on Tuesday night at the Hempstead House in New York. This is an opportunity for players, captains, and their significant others to dress to the nines, and while Team Europe players wore classic suits and ties, the Americans elected to go with a more casual look.

Members of Team USA left the ties at home, and instead of wearing a classic dress shoe, they opted for white sneakers. While the attire may have been on-brand for a night out on Long Island, where the Ryder Cup is being contested at Bethpage Black this week, it was an odd play for the 12-man squad hosting what is presumed to be a super-formal event.

Golf fans didn't let the U.S. team off the hook for choosing to wear white sneakers to the event.

This is now the second Ryder Cup in a row that the U.S. team has made a questionable footwear choice for the gala dinner.

Ahead of what turned into a runaway victory for Team Europe in Italy in 2023, the U.S. team went with the sock-less loafer look for the gala.

Showing off a little ankle while going full-blown business up top isn't the greatest look imaginable, but it at least fit the European vibes, and was without question a better outfit choice than the white sneakers that were on full display on Tuesday evening.

The 2025 Ryder Cup gets underway on Friday morning as the American squad is looking to take back the trophy after losing to the Europeans 16.5-11.5 in 2023.