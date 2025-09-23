Scottie Scheffler Talks Relationship With Trump, How Great The President Treats Everyone Ahead Of Ryder Cup

President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend the Ryder Cup on Friday, the first day of the three-day event at Bethpage Black in New York. This led to American Scottie Scheffler being asked a question about the President during his Tuesday press conference, and the World No. 1 gave an inside look at his relationship with Trump.

Scheffler explained that he didn't exactly know the details or have any of his own when it came to the President's appearance at the event on Friday, but said he oftentimes hears from Trump after he wins. With Scheffler having won eight times since 2024, that means he's heard from the President quite regularly.

"He just loves the game of golf," Scheffler explained, "And he's one of those guys when you're around him, he does such a good job of, like, feeding confidence into everybody around him."

Scheffler continued, explaining that what he notices when around the President is how much respect he gives everyone around him in every situation.

"That was one of the things I noticed a lot with the little bit of time I spent with him, is he treats everybody the same and treats people with the utmost respect," Scheffler explained. "Whether you're the person serving us lunch or the caddie on the golf course or the guy who's the president of the club that we're at, he treats everybody like they're the greatest person in the world.

"I don't think he has any plans to address us as a team, but I'm sure if things go well, we'll hear from him this week."

Scheffler also shared that it is "extremely important" that President Trump is making an appearance and showing support for the U.S. team after the "tough few weeks" the country has been through.

While it was expected that President Trump would be on the first tee ahead of the opening matches on Friday morning, Yahoo has reported that he will delay his arrival to the course, ensuring that there is no delay in the event, such as the one we saw at the U.S. Open men's tennis final in New York a few weeks ago.