Trump's Arrival At U.S. Open Final Leads To Match Delay, Outrageous Security Lines For Fans

President Donald Trump's arrival at the U.S. Open men's final in Queens on Sunday afternoon caused quite a stir, both inside and outside of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

President Trump emerged from a Rolex-sponsored suite ahead of the final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, and was met by what sounded like mostly cheers, although boos could also be heard, from the fans who had already made it inside the stadium.

The President was joined by several members of his administration, including White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, US Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

While his administration announced that President Trump would be attending the men's final days prior, his presence caused some rather serious chaos. Not only was the match delayed for about half an hour, but thousands of fans were left outside the stadium waiting to enter when Sinner and Alcaraz took the court, due to the heightened security measures.

Given that President Trump takes criticism on social media for simply breathing, it should come as no surprise that he's being ridiculed by some for attending the U.S. Open final and delaying the match. Tournament organizers can't be left off the hook entirely, however, as they are ultimately responsible for the logistics of fans entering the grounds.

The Royal Family attends Wimbledon each year, and queues outside the stadium have never come close to what unfolded in Queens on Sunday afternoon.

The United States Tennis Association reportedly advised broadcasters not to televise reactions from the crowd as it related to President Trump's attendance.

"We ask all broadcasters to refrain from showcasing any disruptions or reactions in response to the President’s attendance in any capacity, including ENG (Electronic News Gathering) coverage," the USTA reportedly shared.

While broadcasters may refrain from showing the President and any fan interactions, the tens of thousands of fans and media members inside of Arthur Ashe Stadium will be able to capture any videos they want.