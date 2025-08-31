Polish Millionaire Outed as U.S. Open Hat Thief; CEO's Company Is Bombarded With Negative Reviews

The bizarre and disrespectful story at the U.S. Open gets the ending it deserves

The most viral moment to come out of the U.S. Open thus far has absolutely nothing to do with the tennis being played, but instead it's about a grown man stealing a hat from a kid in the stands.

With the pace at which social media moves, it didn't take long for the hat snatcher's identity to be discovered, and it's safe to say he hasn't had the best weekend.

The moment took place after Polish player Kamil Majchrzak upset No. 9 seed Karen Khachanov in a five-set thriller in the second round on Thursday. After securing victory, Majchrzak took some time to sign autographs for fans in attendance, and at one moment, he took his hat off to hand it to a young fan named Brock standing right in front of him.

Despite Majchrzak very clearly wanting the young fan to take the hat home, the man standing next to him snatched it away and threw it in his wife's bag.

So, not only do we have a grown man hounding another grown man for an autograph after a tennis match, but a grown man stealing memorabilia meant for a child as well. It was an atrocious look.

According to the New York Post, the man who stole the young fan's hat was Polish millionaire Piotr Szczerek, the CEO of a paving company called Drogbruk. Since going viral, Szczerek has reportedly deactivated his social media accounts.

Szczerek, who sponsors Majchrzak's tennis federation in Poland, has attempted to make amends with the young fan and his family, according to Majchrzak.

"He also wanted to make things right, so I gave him the credentials for Brock’s mom on the same social media I was using to contact her," Majchrzak told the Post.

Szczerek's paving company has been bombarded with negative reviews on job search sites in Poland following the incident.

Once Majchrzak saw the video himself, he took to Instagram seeking help to get in touch with the young fan.

"After the match, I didn’t realize that my cap didn’t get to the boy," he wrote. "Could you help me find the kid from my match? If it’s you (or your parents see this), please send me a DM."

By Saturday, Majchrzak met up with the young fan and shared a photo with him on his Instagram story. The boy not only got a hat, but received some other goodies and signed merchandise from the tennis player.

While one would think that Majchrzak was in the good fortunes of the tennis gods after reuniting with the young fan, he was forced to retire from his third-round match against Leandro Riedi due to injury in the opening set of the match.