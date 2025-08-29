Pathetic Old Guy Snags Kamil Majchrzak's Hat From Kid After US Open Win

Tennis pro Kamil Majcharzak attempted to gift his match-worn hat to a young autograph-seeking fan on Thursday but a pathetic, old, douche got in the way.

Don't you hate it when that happens?

Majchrzak, a Polish pro, ousted ninth-seeded Karen Khachanov on Thursday in the second round of the US Open after nearly four hours. It was the biggest win of Majchrzak's career. Following the victory, Kami made his way around the court to sign autographs for young fans while simultaneously encountering a way-too-old autograph hound who was dressed as embarrassingly as his actions.

Cream shorts that fell to a length only suitable in the early 2000s, coupled with a side leg stripe that matched with both his polo collar and his hat. You could almost smell the Tommy Hilfiger cologne seeping from his pours. Yeah, this guy sucks.

And what he did next was even worse than his outfit.

Despite standing nearly two-feet taller than the enthusiastic boy next to him, Mr. red, white, and douche-dressed guy, snatched Majcharzak's hat from the kid.

Kamil Majchrzak Has His Hat Snatched

This guy's the worst. And the woman behind him filming the whole scene, grinning ear-to-ear? She sucks too. Never once seemed to be ashamed or embarrassed by his actions. Despite the fact that she clearly had no issue with a grown-ass man aggressively snagging memorabilia meant for a kid, I'm not convinced her and fast hands are an item. She's too attractive to associate with such a loser. Either that's his sister or she's in it for the free ticket.

Old guy autograph/memorabilia seekers have a permanent spot atop the Mount Rushmore of people that suck, no? Perfectly comfortable standing alongside micromanager boss, people that wear those ginormous oversized baseball hats, and vegans.

I'll bet this guy wants to be famous more than anything and, well, something tells me he's about to be just that. Though, maybe not to his liking.

At least now he'll have a hat to hide his face from all that newfound attention!

