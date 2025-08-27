The $100 Chicken Nuggets At US Open Aren't Winning Over Fans: 'You’d Be Better Getting McDonald’s'

I don't think there's any food that people can agree on more than chicken nuggets. The central food of a picky 8-year-old's diet, I think you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who would turn down a nugget if offered.

However, the US Open may have taken the nugget a bit too far by offering a caviar-topped version that costs a staggering $100.

I mean, concessions are just getting totally out of hand, aren't they?

Coqodaq, a Korean fried chicken in Manhattan with a stand outside of Arthur Ashe Stadium, will give you six nuggets, crème fraîche, pickled daikon, scallions, and a can of caviar in exchange for a crisp Ben Franklin.

The reviews, however, are not great.

"It’s bad. It’s chewy," One woman who tried them told The New York Post. "You’d be better getting McDonald’s."

This is just one woman's opinion, but it confirms one of my long-held beliefs about chicken nuggets: simple is better.

What would happen if we pitted Wendy's nuggets that cost like $2 for a half dozen and a thing of BBQ sauce against a half dozen high-end artisan nuggets that come with all sorts of wacky nonsense that nobody asked for?

At least 99.9% of people are going for the Wendy's offering.

Of course, there is the whole curiosity factor at play here, and I bet many people ponied up a hundo just for the story.

Although I don't know how well-received that story would be:

"You paid $100 for chicken nuggets?! What are you stupid?!"

You would only ever buy those just to tell people you ate expensive nuggets with caviar on top. It's a flex. For that price, I'd want the nuggets to fill me in on the secrets of the universe.

If I didn't achieve a higher level of consciousness from nuggets that cost $16.67 a piece, I'd be disappointed.

Also, maybe I just haven't had the right stuff, but the few times I've had caviar on top of things, I felt like it added nothing. It was just there to say, "Check it out, folks! Caviar!"

So, if you're at the US Open, you might be better off steering clear of the highfalutin nugs and sticking with some tried and true standard issue ones dunked in some honey mustard.