Rory McIlroy Receives Huge Gift With U.S. Open Tee Times Announced For First Two Rounds

The tee times for the first and second rounds of this week's U.S. Open at Oakmont have been released, and while there are a handful of groups worth circling, Rory McIlroy's threesome stands out the most.

The first marquee group for Thursday's opening round will go off at 7:18 AM ET, featuring Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama, and Adam Scott. Eleven minutes later, over on the first tee, major champions Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele will begin their tournaments alongside Jos Luis Ballester, who recently signed with LIV Golf.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will get to sleep in on Thursday as his day with Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland doesn't begin until 1:25 PM ET.

McIlroy will have an early-morning makeup call on Thursday, but should be both excited and extremely comfortable with his playing partners, Justin Rose and Shane Lowry. While the three have played plenty of golf together and have years of experience being in the same Ryder Cup team room, they're very close friends off of the golf course as well.

McIlroy and Lowry have a relationship that goes way back, and the two have teamed up together the last couple of years for the Zurich Classic in New Orleans.

The well-established group chat that the three undoubtedly have, probably lit up seconds after the tee times for rounds one and two were announced on Tuesday morning.

McIlroy getting to play alongside two of his best mates as he looks to get back in the groove of things is a nice gift for the Masters champion. He's coming off of a T-47 finish at the PGA Championship in May and a missed cut at the RBC Canadian Open a week ago.

2025 U.S. Open Round 1 Tee Times At Oakmont

(* indicates group will begin on Hole 10)

6:45 AM: Matt Vogt (a), Kevin Velo, Trent Phillips

6:45 AM*: Zac Blair, Scott Vincent, Alistair Docherty

6:56 AM: Chandler Blanchet, Alvaro Ortiz, Doug Ghim

6:56 AM*: Jacques Kruyswijk, Jordan Smith, Eric Cole

7:07 AM: Evan Beck (a), Maxwell Moldovan, Justin Hicks

7:07 AM*: Tom Kim, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Pendrith

7:18 AM: Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley

7:18 AM*: Ludvig Åberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama

7:29 AM: Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester Barrio, Bryson DeChambeau

7:29 AM*: Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Maverick McNealy

7:40 AM: Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark, Gary Woodland

7:40 AM*: Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy

7:51 AM: Akshay Bhatia: Matt McCarty, Robert MacIntyre

7:51 AM*: Patrick Cantlay, Si Woo Kim, Lucas Glover

8:02 AM: Cam Davis, Davis Thompson, Thomas Detry

8:02 AM*: Cameron Smith, Brian Harman, Phil Mickelson

8:13 AM*: Richard Bland, Trevor Gutschewski (a), Lanto Griffin

8:13 AM*: Niklas Norgaard, Brian Campbell, Justin Lower

8:24 AM: Edoardo Molinari, Sam Stevens, Ryan Gerard

8:24 AM*: Davis Riley, Jackson Koivun (a), Johnny Keefer

8:35 AM: Thriston Lawrence, Noah Kent (a), Thorbjørn Olesen

8:35 AM*: James Hahn, Mark Hubbard, Michael La Sasso (a)

8:46 AM: Jinichiro Kozuma. Cameron Tankersley (a), Chase Johnson

8:46 AM*: Joakim Lagergren, Mason Howell (a), Chris Gotterup

8:57 AM: Philip Barbaree, Riley Lewis, Brady Calkins

8:57 AM*: Zach Bauchou, Jackson Buchanan, Lance Simpson (a)

12:30 PM: Frederic LaCroix, Emiliano Grillo, Sam Bairstow

12:30 PM*: Will Chandler, Andrea Pavan, Takumi Kanaya

12:41 PM: Byeong Hun An, Joe Highsmith, Ryan Fox

12:41 PM*: Bryan Lee (a), Guido Migliozzi, Preston Summerhays

12:52 PM: Victor Perez, Jacob Bridgeman, Adam Schenk

12:52 PM*: Erik van Rooyen: Max Greyserman, Matt Wallace

1:03 PM: Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

1:03 PM*: Russell Henley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nick Taylor

1:14 PM: Sam Burns, Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy

1:14 PM*: Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson

1:25 PM: Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

1:25 PM*: Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka

1:36 PM: Corey Conners, Jason Day, Patrick Reed

1:36 PM*: Cameron Young, Tom Hoge, J.T. Poston

1:47 PM: Joaquin Niemann, Bud Cauley, Daniel Berger

1:47 PM*: Jhonattan Vegas, Michael Kim, Matthieu Pavon

1:58 PM: Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Chris Kirk

1:58 PM*: Marc Leishman, Aaron Rai, Nick Dunlap

2:09 PM: Ben James (a), Rasmus Højgaard, Stephan Jaeger

2:09 PM*: Matthew Jordan, Yuta Sugiura, Carlos Ortiz

2:20 PM: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Justin Hastings (a), Laurie Canter

2:20 PM*: Ryan McCormick, Trevor Cone, Zachery Pollo (a)

2:31 PM: Frankie Harris (a), Emilio Gonzalez R., Roberto Díaz

2:31 PM*: James Nicholas, Tyler Weaver (a), Riki Kawamoto

2:42 PM: Grant Haefner, Joey Herrera, George Kneiser

2:42 PM*: Austen Truslow, Harrison Ott, George Duangmanee