LIV Golf Signs Player Who Urinated In Rae's Creek During The Masters

Jose Luis Ballester is taking his talents to LIV Golf and joining the Sergio Garcia-led Fireballs squad. The Spaniard's resume is a mighty impressive one, having won both the U.S. Amateur and European Amateur in years past, but as far as recent memory goes, Ballester is best known as the guy who peed in Rae's Creek during the Masters.

In case you may have forgotten - which come on, there's no way you have - Ballester made huge headlines during the opening round of the 2025 Masters when he decided to relieve himself.

Paired with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas, Ballester had the urge to go while playing the iconic Par 5 13th hole, and simply couldn't hold it. With Thomas taking some time to try and find his second shot that airmailed the green and was lost in the azalea bushes, Ballester unzipped his pants in the middle of the golf course and urinated in Rae's Creek.

He assumed that he was hidden in a spot where nobody could see him, despite hundreds of patrons staring directly at the 13th green.

When asked after his round about doing the business in the most iconic creek in all of golf, Ballester brushed it off as no big deal.

"Didn’t really know where to go, and since JT had an issue on the green, I’m like, I’m just going to sneak here in the river and probably people would not see me that much, and then they clapped for me," Ballester said.

Piss takes aside - I couldn't help myself - LIV Golf acquiring the signature of Ballester is a significant move by the Saudi-backed circuit. He has long been one of the top amateurs in the world, and appears to have a very high ceiling.

The 21-year-old finished the college season ranked third in the PGA Tour University rankings, which gave him full status on the Korn Ferry Tour for the remainder of the season and an exemption into the final stage of PGA Tour qualifying school.

Passing on guaranteed starts on the Korn Ferry with a chance to earn a Tour card outright is, without question, a win for LIV Golf.