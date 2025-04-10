Golfer Nonchalantly Admits To Peeing In Augusta National's Rae's Creek During First Round Of Masters

Jose Luis Ballester earned a spot in The Masters field by winning the 2024 U.S. Amateur, and while his opening round score of 76 wasn't worthy of any sort of headline, what the young Spaniard did while playing the iconic Par 5 13th hole at Augusta National certainly was.

Playing alongside World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas on Thursday, Ballester needed to relieve himself as he made his way to the 13th green. With Thomas taking some time to try and find his second shot that airmailed the green and was lost in the azalea bushes, Ballester found himself in a tough situation with nature calling.

Instead of holding it or venturing off to one of the many hidden bathrooms on the property, the Arizona State product elected to unzip his pants in the middle of the golf course and urinate in Rae's Creek, the most-iconic creek in golf that guards the front of the 12th and 13th holes.

Ballester assumed that he was hidden in a spot where nobody could see him, despite hundreds of people staring directly at the 13th green.

SB Nation's Jack Milko was among the people who saw Ballester do the dirty in Rae's Creek.

While urinating on the golf course, literally, in the middle of The Masters is about as ridiculous and disrespectful as it gets, doing the deed and then admitting to it are two different things.

Ballester checked both boxes after his round when he was asked what exactly took place.

"Didn’t really know where to go, and since JT had an issue on the green, I’m like, I’m just going to sneak here in the river and probably people would not see me that much, and then they clapped for me," Ballester said.

Augusta National has been witness to a lot of wild things, but the U.S. Am champ peeing into Rae's Creek in front of patrons, Scheffler, and Thomas in the middle of The Masters is beyond insane.

It's not a safe bet, it's a cold-hard lock, that Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley and every other green jacket on the property had a firm talk with the young Spaniard on Thursday afternoon.