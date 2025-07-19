Urban Meyer Goes After Scott Frost For 'Direct Shot' At Nebraska

Scott Frost has had an unusual coaching journey.

Frost was hired as head coach of the UCF Knights in 2015, and turned that program into a juggernaut in just a few seasons. After an undefeated 2017 season, including a bowl win over a top-10 Auburn team, he accepted a new job as head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

It was understandable; Nebraska's a much larger program, with more money, a legendary stadium, and unbeatable fan support, and Frost had started at quarterback for the Cornhuskers. He even led them to a 13-0 record in 1997.

His second stint at Nebraska didn't work out as well, and that's an understatement. Consider what he accomplished over his five years in Lincoln:

5-20 in games decided by eight or fewer points

10-25 in Big Ten play

0-14 against ranked teams

Nebraska fired Frost three games into the 2022 season, with the final nail being a three-point loss to Georgia Southern. After a year as an analyst with the Los Angeles Rams, Frost was rehired at UCF. And when asked last week by The Athletic about what he'd learned, he gave a blunt answer.

"Don't take the wrong job," he said. "I said I wouldn't leave [UCF] unless it was some place you could win a national championship. I got tugged in a direction to try to help my alma mater and didn't really want to do it. It wasn't a good move. I'm lucky to get back to a place where I was a lot happier."

Legendary Ohio State coach Urban Meyer thought those comments weren't well-worded.

Urban Meyer Says Frost Took ‘Direct Shot’ At Nebraska

Speaking on a recent podcast, Meyer said that Frost took a "direct shot" at the Nebraska program by wording it the way he did.

"We’ve all stood at the podium and you say something and you’re like, ‘Ouch, why did I say that?’ and you can’t take it back," Meyer said on The Triple Option. "I’m sure he’d want to take it back. If it’s not meant to be, it’s a direct shot at Nebraska. I know Scott Frost. Hell of a coach. I’ve known him for a long time. That didn’t go well.

"I actually had people send it to me and said, ‘Wow, look at this.’ That’s one of those ones, would you want to take it back? Sure."

Meyer said he understood how it feels to take the wrong job, wind up in the wrong place and regret the decision.

"So I get that," he said. "I get, you sometimes put your feet down somewhere and you’re like, ‘Uh oh. This ain’t Kansas.'"

Nebraska clearly wasn't the best fit for Frost, and there's no shame in admitting that. But it's also easy to see why Meyer thought it wasn't the best wording.

For Frost, all that matters is bringing UCF back to the heights it reached in 2017-2018. Do that, and nobody cares what other programs you might have insulted.