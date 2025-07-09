UCF's Scott Frost States Obvious: Going To Nebraska 'Wasn't A Good Move'

Frost's stint at his alma mater was disappointing after a stellar first run at UCF

There's a lot of buzz around the UCF Knights now that prodigal son (coach?) Scott Frost has returned to Orlando after some years spent leading his alma mater, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, which didn't work out.

Like, at all.

Now, at his first Big 12 Media Day, Frost admits that his decision to leave the Knights after an undefeated 2017 season that included a Peach Bowl win and a National Championship (You can get mad all you want, but it says it outside the Acrisure Bounce House. Coley Matrix, look it up) was a mistake.

"Don't take the wrong job," Frost said when asked about lessons he had learned from his time leading the Cornhuskers, per ESPN.

"I said I wouldn't leave [UCF] unless it was someplace you could win a national championship. I got tugged in a direction to try to help my alma mater and didn't really want to do it. It wasn't a good move. I'm lucky to get back to a place where I was a lot happier."

Frost, as you may recall, had his decision to leave the Knights and lead Nebraska announced right in the middle of the 2017 American Athletic Conference Championship Game between UCF and Memphis.

I remember it well because I was a UCF student at the time, and I remember my phone buzzing with that notification while the game — which was an overtime thriller — was still going on.

Everyone had the sense that the move was coming, and it's interesting to think about what could have happened had Frost stayed in Orlando beyond 2017 after taking the Knights from winless in 2015 to undefeated two years later.

When current Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel replaced him, the Knights had another undefeated regular season, but lost to LSU in the Fiesta Bowl.

We'll see if Frost can recapture some of that magic from his first stint at UCF and bring winning football back to Orlando.

And better yet, he's back where he can score some Wawa.