Scott Frost Is Fired Up About Wawa After UCF Return

After a disappointing 2024 season, the ex-UCF Knights head coach Gus Malzahn decided to resign and take a job as the offensive coordinator at Florida State, which opened the door for UCF to bring back Scott Frost, who led the team to an undefeated season and a Peach Bowl victory during his first stint with the program.

All that success he had at UCF is well and good, but what is Frost really fired up about when it comes to his return to Orlando?

Wawa.

If you're familiar with Wawa, I bet you just nodded to yourself and said, "Oh yeah, I can understand that."

The Knights published an article about Frost's return to the program — which he led during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, helping it for from winless in 2015 to undefeated — and in that piece, Frost was quoted discussing his affinity for the Philly-area convenience store staple that has stores along the East Coast with a sizable footprint in Central Florida.

"You know what I’m looking forward to as much as almost anything?" Frost said. "Wawa. I wanted to say that in the press conference, but I didn’t think it was appropriate."

"They’re a sponsor. They would have loved that," UCF Chief Branding Officer Jimmy Skiles told him.

"I’ll say it at the next one," Frost replied.

Look, I hail from Central Pennsylvania, a demilitarized zone where there's an ongoing war between factions that support Sheetz and those who support Wawa.

Truthfully, I'm Switzerland in this battle. I like them both, but I must say, Wawa makes one hell of a hoagie, and you can get it pretty much whenever. There's one about a block off of UCF's campus for a quick fix whenever the hankering hits (Fun fact: a guy who had just gotten out of jail asked me for bus fare there).

They don't have Wawas in Nebraska, so I'm guessing Frost grew to love a late-night hoagie and missed them.

Can you blame him? Nothing like going into a Wawa, snagging a cheese steak (I go whiz wit because I'm a man of refined class and taste) than snagging a bag of Herr's chips to go with it. And, since you're in there maybe grab some Tastykakes and an iced tea to wash it all down.

Now, I know good taste in convenience stores won't necessarily translate to success on the field… but it can't hurt can it?